After feasting on fried chicken and pizza in December, Deliveroo says Singapore customers spent January munching on salads

Burgers were the most ordered food type in December 2018 while in January, it was salad bowls. Pexels

January is always the best month for embarking on new resolutions, and for Deliveroo customers in Singapore, it seems the general consensus was to eat healthier.

The top orders in December 2018 and in January 2019 were poles apart, according to rankings provided to Business Insider by the food delivery company.

Burgers, pizzas, fried chicken, chicken wings, fries and cakes formed Deliveroo’s top six orders in December.

But when January came around, that all changed. The top orders for last month were (in order) salad bowls, soup noodles, salmon wraps, beef pho, sushi and Chinese vegetables.

And that’s not all – beer and cider orders also saw a decline in the first month of the new year.

However, good resolutions die young, and it seems like the drive to eat healthier faded as the month went by.

In the first half of January, 35 per cent of all orders on Deliveroo were from the healthier choice category, which the company says includes salads, vegetables, soups, wraps, and others with a “less sugar” indication. But by the second half of the month, the proportion fell to 22 per cent.

Similarly, Deliveroo’s stats showed that the motivation to eat healthier declined as the week progressed.

The highest percentage of healthy food orders were registered on Mondays, at around 40 per cent. But this number dipped to 20 per cent on Fridays.

But after a week of hard work, can you really blame them?

