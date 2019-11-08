After letting just 200 people in, Huawei is finally releasing more Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro units in Singapore

Caption goes here Huawei

Slightly over a month after private launch of its flagship phone in Singapore, Huawei is now releasing more sets of the Mate 30 Pro to the general public here.

On Friday (Nov 8), the Chinese smartphone maker said its Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro phones will be sold in Singapore from November 16.

Priced at S$948 for the Mate 30 and S$1,298 for the Pro version, Huawei previously restricted sales of the phone to 200 people selected at random from a registration of interest exercise.

This time round, a more public launch event at 313@Somerset will make available a total of 500 phones. Huawei did not specify how many phones it would be releasing from each model for the event.

Due to limited quantities, customers at the one-day event will only be allowed to purchase one phone each.

After the roadshow, the phones will be sold at Huawei Concept Stores, selected M1 and StarHub stores, consumer electronic stores, and via the brand’s official online store on Lazada.

The latest iteration of Huawei’s flagship phone is its first to not have Google apps since a US ban was imposed. Instead, it features the Huawei AppGallery, and runs on the the Huawei EMUI 10 and Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

