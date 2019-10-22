After Mahathir’s comments on Kashmir, Indian vegetable oil companies told to stop buying Malaysian palm oil

The president of the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India said that the Indian government “has not taken kindly” to Mahathir’s comments on Kashmir. The New Paper

Less than a month after the Malaysian Prime Minister’s comments on Kashmir sparked outrage, India’s oil seed companies have reportedly been told to stop buying palm oil from the South-east Asian country.

Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported on Monday (Oct 21) that Atul Chaturvedi, president of the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEAI), told members that the “strained relations” between Malaysia and India had “put a lot of responsibility on our industry in view of huge imports of palm oil from that country”.

Chaturvedi was also quoted as saying that the Indian government “has not taken kindly” to Mahathir’s comments, and said that Indian vegetable oil companies “should avoid purchases from Malaysia for the time being” to show their solidarity with the nation.

In a separate report, Reuters quoted SEAI executive director B.V. Mehta as saying that there are “many alternatives to Malaysian supplies” that Indian refiners “can easily tap”.

According to the report, Malaysia exported 6.84 billion ringgit (US$1.63 billion) worth of palm oil and palm-based products to India in 2018.

Mahathir had in September commented on the Kashmir conflict during his United Nations General Assembly address and later repeated the statements on Twitter.

“The helplessness of the world in stopping atrocities inflicted on the Rohingyas in Myanmar had reduced the regard for the resolution of the UN. Now, despite UN resolution on Jammu and Kashmir, the country has been invaded and occupied,” he said.

The backlash happened quickly, with Indian netizens calling for a boycott on all things Malaysian. By early October, India was reportedly already considering sanctions on Malaysia as punishment for Mahathir’s comments.

According to Reuters, some refiners had already reacted by stopping palm oil shipments from Malaysia for the months of November and December. However, it added that it is also typical for India’s household palm oil consumption to fall in winter as the oil solidifies easily when temperatures fall.

