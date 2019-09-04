After months of unrest, Carrie Lam will formally withdraw extradition bill: Reports

Carrie Lam will formally withdraw the controversial extradition bill on September 24, meeting at least one of five protester demands, reports say. Reuters

Hong Kong’s embattled leader is set to announce on Wednesday (September 24) the formal withdrawal of a highly-controversial extradition bill, months after protesters first demanded its scrapping.

Citing sources, several media outlets, including Reuters and South China Morning Post, confirmed the news.

The development comes just as the Chinese city’s MTR Corporation revealed that it had suffered around HK$50 million (US$6.4 million) in damages in just a few weeks. This past weekend saw some of the worst public damage after protesters bashed and vandalised equipment at 39 stations across Hong Kong.

Apart from damaged property, protesters have also successfully disrupted the city’s transport network across trains, cars, buses and planes.

The Special Administrative Region (SAR) of China has in recent months been grappling with multiple issues, including that of the extradition bill, which would have allowed for extradition of people wanted in China and Taiwan.

While Lam suspended the bill on June 15 and declared it was “dead”, protesters were frustrated that she did not promise it would be withdrawn.

Peaceful marches against the bill began as early as late March this year, and started to attract larger crowds in July before getting increasingly violent in recent weeks. Since then, there have been 13 consecutive weekends of large-scale protests held on Hong Kong’s roads.

An anti-extradition bill protester smashes an MTR facility on September 1, 2019. Reuters

A formal withdrawal of the bill would meet at least one of five demands protesters have put forward to the government. The other demands that protesters have called for are: Carrie Lam’s resignation, an official inquiry into police handling of the protests, for arrested protesters and activists to be released, and for democratic freedom including universal suffrage.

Earlier this week, wire news agency Reuters said it had obtained a leaked audio recording of a closed-door meeting between Lam and a group of business leaders.

According to Reuters, Lam told the group that she had caused “unforgivable havoc” with the bill’s introduction. She added that she had “very limited” room to resolve the crisis plaguing Hong Kong

“If I have a choice, the first thing is to quit, having made a deep apology,” she was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Read also: