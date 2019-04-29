After opening first double-storey store and 88-seater cafe at Jewel, Muji exec says it will be renovating Singapore homes in the ‘near future’

Muji opened its first duplex store in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport on April 26. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

After 16 years on our sunny shores, Japanese brand Muji officially opened its first duplex store in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport on Friday (April 26).

Spanning over 1,300 sqm, the new store has over 4,000 products from furniture to snacks.

While it’s not the largest Muji store in Singapore (the Plaza Singapura flagship store measures 1,640 sqm), the opening of Muji’s Jewel outlet is still a major milestone in the company’s history here.

Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Managing director of Muji Singapore Naoki Kadoike told Business Insider that the company was attracted to Jewel because of the access it offers to existing and potential customers from around the region.

Designed by Japanese interior design firm Super Potato, the Jewel outlet features bold “wood, steel and earth” elements, while maintaining Muji’s signature minimalist, homey look.

Some of the accents include old-fashioned household items such as vintage window grills, an antique rotary phone, steel table fans, film cameras and more.

The store also features recycled lumber from old houses in Southeast Asia that are no longer in use, Muji said in a press statement.

Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The Jewel outlet also marks the company’s largest Cafe&Meal restaurant here.

Muji recently closed its Cafe&Meal at Paragon, but the Plaza Singapura and Raffles City outlets are extremely popular, with seats in short supply during peak meal times and public holidays.

Business Insider/Jessica Lin

When asked about the popularity of the eatery in Singapore, Kadoike said he had personally observed Singaporeans’ love for food, and the importance of food in the culture here.

The eatery – which makes “simple, natural and original” dishes – is unique because it mixes Japanese cooking styles with Singapore methods, he said.

Business Insider/Jessica Lin

And because the same is true for the other markets it operates in, such as China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, Muji fans will find that the food they get from Cafe&Meal outlets across Asia varies accordingly.

With 88 seats and a Jewel-exclusive set meal, the best part of the cafe is a hidden platform floor seating area, which overlooks the passing Sky Train outside.

Business Insider/Jessica Lin

We found the carpeted no-shoes-allowed area extra comfortable, and it is also the quietest part of the eatery because it is tucked away at the back, where few people know to look for seats.

Business Insider/Jessica Lin

But seats here are limited, and there are only a few tables available at any one time.

Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Even with so much happening for Muji in Singapore, it seems the Japanese company is only just beginning to accelerate its growth plans on the little red dot.

As the company’s top representative in Singapore and Malaysia, Kadoike is aiming to increase the size of Muji’s stores here to around 18,000 sq ft (1,672 sqm), as well as the number of products it offers.

In a previous interview, Muji president Satoru Matsuzaki had told Business Insider that Singapore was among the top two markets in Asia for household or home and living products.

Read also: Muji is now designing train stations and buses – and it’s this not-so-simple approach that makes it so successful

Based on such observations of Singaporeans’ purchase habits, Muji is also planning on growing its free interior advisory service with more interior design professionals, so that it can launch its renovation service here in the “near future”, Kadoike said.

Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The renovation service already exists in Japan, China and Taiwan, so Singapore will be the fourth market to have it, he added.

An earlier Business Times article quoted the Muji executive as saying that he aims to start the service here by 2025.

Other plans Singapore’s Muji customers can look forward to include the implementation of the Muji Passport app for Singapore, as well as further price reviews of living and essential products, he told Business Insider, adding that the last price review in Singapore took place just this month.

Read also: