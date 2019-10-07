After opening registrations for Mate 30 Pro, Huawei is slashing the price of its Mate 20 by almost 50%

Only 200 people will be selected at random to purchase the new Mate 30 Pro, which does not run on Google’s Android, at a private event this month. Huawei

Just two days after opening registration for its latest flagship phone, Huawei is now offering a 2018 version – the Mate 20 – at almost half price.

The Chinese tech giant’s Mate 20, which was launched in October last year, will have its price slashed from S$998 to S$528 for seven days starting Monday (Oct 7) – but only at its VivoCity roadshow. Those who purchase the phone at the event will also receive a “basic gift box” worth S$99, Huawei said.

The Mate 20 will be on close to 50% discount this week. Huawei website

Another model, the P30 Pro, will also have its prices cut from S$1,698 to S$1,398 for the 512GB version, and from S$1,398 to S$1,298 for 256GB.

Only 200 people can buy the new Mate 30 Pro

Registration of interest for Huawei’s flagship Mate 30 Pro phone started on Saturday (Oct 5) and will close on October 15.

The phone, with a 256GB ROM and 8GB RAM, will be available in Black and Space Silver, at a retail price of S$1,298.

Huawei said the Mate 30 Pro is an “exclusive model” with limited quantities in the region, and only 200 people will be selected at random to purchase the device at a private event this month.

Those who register but are not selected to buy the phone at the event will be informed of the next opportunity to purchase it, Huawei said, adding that it would be increasing supply of the phone towards the end of the year.

Demo displays are available only in selected Huawei Concept Stores, including 313@Somerset, Westgate, Paya Lebar Quarter, Bugis Junction, Jurong Point and Nex.

The Mate 30 Series is the first to come with Huawei’s EMUI 10, which uses different open source codes, including Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and Huawei’s self-developed coding.

Huawei said users will be able to download applications from the Huawei AppGallery preinstalled in the device.

Security concerns

At this stage, it remains to be seen how the inability to access Google’s Android will impact Huawei’s flagship smartphone.

He Feixiang, Asia threat intelligence lead and cyber analyst for APAC at Check Point Software Technologies, warned that while users can install Google apps from third party app stores, security standards in third party stores vary “and are generally lower in security standards than Google’s own policies”.

Citing “quite a number of large-scale attacks against Android leveraging on third party stores”, He said users are potentially exposed to risks of fake apps and download malware.

To combat the problem, Mate 30 Pro users should use only reputable app stores such as Amazon App Store, and access Gmail and YouTube from the official webpages, he said.

Top-ranking camera

The new model boasts an 88-degree ultra-curved screen, interactive side-touch and the brand’s new 40MP SuperSensing Cine Camera system co-engineered with Leica.

In September, the camera system was given the highest rating of all phones tested by DxOMark, a France-based independent benchmark for image quality of smartphones, lenses and cameras.

According to Huawei, the system is designed to attract more light, which is especially helpful in super low-light conditions.

DxOMark said in its review that the Mare 30 Pro’s camera system “really shines for texture and noise”, which it said was unusual since “noise-free image typically mean a loss of detail and vice-versa”.

It added that the phone’s camera performs very well for exposure and colour, and was given a first-place score for in its night low-light category.

