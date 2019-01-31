After selling out one day before planned closure, Teck Kee Pau bids Singaporeans goodbye: ‘Thank you for all your support for the past 71 years’

Teck Kee Tanglin Pau closed all of its outlets on Jan 30 – a day earlier than planned. Facebook / Teck Kee Pau

Teck Kee Tanglin Pau has sold its last pau.

On Wednesday (Jan 30), pau steamers were already empty and Teck Kee Tanglin Pau (or Teck Kee Pau) closed all three outlets – Bukit Timah Road, Killiney Road and Serangoon Road – a day earlier than planned, after 71 years of making Chinese buns.

Teck Kee Tanglin Pau announced the closure in a Facebook post on the same day, with a photo of an empty pau steamer and the accompanying caption: “Thank you for all your support for the past 71 years.”

Nostalgic Singaporeans who grew up eating these pau are inevitably heartbroken, and many have taken to social media to express their feelings.

But wait – could there be some sort of a comeback in the future? Although the bun maker did not elaborate, its Facebook update said: “Hope to serve everyone again soon.”

Regular and old customers certainly hope so.

In a separate post later that day, Teck Kee Tanglin Pau confirmed that it had sold its last bun and was ceasing operations, while also expressing gratitude for the “overwhelming support” it has received.

On Jan 30, staff at all three outlets told Business Insider over the phone that the owner of Teck Kee Tanglin Pau – who is over 70 years old – wanted to retire.

A quick search on the Teck Kee Tanglin Pau website shows that its homepage has been updated to announce its closure.

Established in 1948 by founder Hui Tuck, Teck Kee Tanglin Pau was well-loved by customers for serving handmade buns using fresh ingredients.