After supermarket frenzy, Singapore and Malaysia are working to stop cross-border coronavirus cases

Because of the high Causeway traffic, Singapore and Malaysia are now sharing information about coronavirus research and working to stop cross-border infections.

Malaysia’s first coronavirus case is a citizen who travelled to Singapore for a conference and got infected.

Singapore’s 46th case is a PR who lives in Johor but works in the Republic.

Last week, social media photos and videos allegedly showed throngs of Singaporeans visiting Johor to stock up on groceries.

With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Singapore and Malaysia climbing steadily by the week, the Governments of both countries announced on Tuesday (Feb 11) that they are cooperating to manage the spread of the disease on both sides of the Causeway.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health said in a statement that the countries are establishing a joint working group to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus in light of the high travel volume between them.

“Since the start of the outbreak, both countries have been in close touch with one another, including expeditiously sharing information on cross-border cases,” it said.

State news outlet Bernama quoted Malaysian Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad as saying that the committee would be led by the deputy health ministers of both countries. They will share information on health screenings, case management, and medication and research, including the effectiveness of antiviral drugs as treatment.

As of Wednesday (Feb 12), Singapore has 47 confirmed virus cases, and Malaysia has 18.

One of Singapore’s cases is a permanent resident who works at a casino in the Republic but lives in Johor Bahru, while one of the Malaysian cases is a citizen who travelled to Singapore for a conference at Grand Hyatt hotel and got infected there.

Earlier last week, news reports surfaced of Singaporeans travelling to Johor Bahru en masse to stock up on groceries, after supermarket shelves in the city-state were wiped clean by anxious citizens stockpiling necessities after the county raised its alert levels to Dorscon Orange.

Malaysia’s Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry said on Feb 11 that it had been conducting inspections in Johor since Feb 8 to ensure there was no panic buying of essential items by Singaporeans.

