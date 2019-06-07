After suspending food & laundry services in Singapore, Honestbee’s reputation hits an all-time-low

Honestbee’s most recent buzz score stands at -6.6, the lowest score honestbee has ever recorded on YouGov’s BrandIndex. The Straits Times

It hasn’t been an easy ride for delivery start-up honestbee.

Since the homegrown brand suspended its food delivery and laundry services in Singapore last month, it seems that many people don’t see much hope for the buzzing service.

On Friday (June 7), market research firm YouGov revealed its BrandIndex of honestbee, which is a measurement of brand perception calculated by conducting interviews with consumers. YouGov’s BrandIndex also gave insights into honestbee’s buzz score, which measures what people have heard of a brand.

According to YouGov, honestbee’s most recent buzz score stands at -6.6, the lowest score honestbee has ever recorded on YouGov’s BrandIndex.

Just two months ago, honestbee’s buzz score stood at +7.6, which is considered to be relatively healthy.

Even when honestbee hit its first roadblock in April after announcing that it would be ceasing operations in the Philippines, its buzz score still remained constant.

Just one week after, the Singapore-based delivery service again announced the suspension of its operations in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand and Japan.

Additionally, the chief executive and co-founder of honestbee, Joel Sng, resigned and was replaced by Brian Koo, whose family controls South Korean giant LG, the Straits Times reported.

This caused honestbee’s buzz score to plummet to +0.8 in just two weeks, YouGov said.

Within a week of the brand announcing that it would cease its Singapore food delivery and laundry, its buzz score dropped into the negative territory of -4.3.

“All the negative headlines surrounding the brand has also impacted other facets of brand health,” YouGov said, citing honestbee’s reputation score falling from +9 in April to +1.1 now, meaning that “less people want to work for the brand.”

YouGov added: “People are also less likely to now recommend the brand, with its recommend score falling from +10.0 to +2.7.”

Perhaps the only sign of hope for honestbee right now is that they have a loyal group of customers in Singapore, YouGov said.

Current customers of honestbee tend to be married, aged 30 to 44, working full-time and have a household income of S$10,000 to S$14,999, YouGov Profiles revealed.

The Head of Data Products for YouGov APAC, Ervin Ha, said: “Up until recently, honestbee has been a Singaporean startup success story, which perhaps explains why the brand’s recent problems have got so many Singaporeans talking.”

“This negative buzz has affected brand health badly in several ways, and it’ll be interesting to see if and when the brand’s scores manage to recover,” he added.

