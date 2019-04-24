After uproar, Malaysia’s tourism minister clarifies he did not approve any Doraemon exhibit for Malaysia’s tourism campaign

By
Rachel Genevieve Chia
-

National Art Gallery chairman Datuk Rashidi Hasbullah (third from left) had supposedly suggested a Doraemon-themed exhibition in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2020, drawing the ire of netizens.
A Doraemon exhibition to promote Malaysia? It was never the government’s idea, tourism minister Mohamaddin Ketapi has said.

The minister’s clarification came after two local artists publicly voiced unhappiness at a suggestion by National Art Gallery chairman Datuk Rashidi Hasbullah to hold a Doraemon exhibit in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday (April 23), the minster thanked netizens for notifying him about the comments made by Rashidi, a former secretary-general of the tourism ministry. Rashidi had suggested that the Gallery hold an exhibition featuring characters from the Japanese cartoon to promote tourism, The Star reported.

Mohamaddin added that while he appreciated Rashidi’s efforts, the exhibit was not approved or endorsed by the tourism ministry.

Rashidi’s suggestion has since drawn the ire of local animation firm Les’ Copaque Production Sdn Bhd – the creator of the Upin & Ipin series – as well as a fan page for renowned cartoonist Lat, whose real name is Mohammad Nor Khalid.

According to a translation by Malay Mail, Les’ Copaque Production’s post read: “When you can use foreign animation to promote Malaysia, why bother using local animation?”

Meanwhile, Lat’s fanpage post read: “There are plenty of popular local cartoon characters that could be used for the exhibition, but they have instead decided on a foreign cartoon character,” Malay Mail reported.

Upset netizens also took to social media to decry the suggested Doraemon exhibit, with many questioning why the Gallery would not promote local cartoonists instead.

