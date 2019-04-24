After uproar, Malaysia’s tourism minister clarifies he did not approve any Doraemon exhibit for Malaysia’s tourism campaign

National Art Gallery chairman Datuk Rashidi Hasbullah (third from left) had supposedly suggested a Doraemon-themed exhibition in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2020, drawing the ire of netizens. Facebook/gatewayklia2

A Doraemon exhibition to promote Malaysia? It was never the government’s idea, tourism minister Mohamaddin Ketapi has said.

The minister’s clarification came after two local artists publicly voiced unhappiness at a suggestion by National Art Gallery chairman Datuk Rashidi Hasbullah to hold a Doraemon exhibit in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday (April 23), the minster thanked netizens for notifying him about the comments made by Rashidi, a former secretary-general of the tourism ministry. Rashidi had suggested that the Gallery hold an exhibition featuring characters from the Japanese cartoon to promote tourism, The Star reported.

Mohamaddin added that while he appreciated Rashidi’s efforts, the exhibit was not approved or endorsed by the tourism ministry.

I thank everyone who brought this to my attention. For the record, while I appreciate the former KSU’s efforts to promote Malaysia and the #VisitMalaysia2020 campaign, this program is not endorsed by @MyMOTAC nor did I give my approval.https://t.co/4nqhe7rXty — Mohamaddin Ketapi (@MKetapi) April 23, 2019

Rashidi’s suggestion has since drawn the ire of local animation firm Les’ Copaque Production Sdn Bhd – the creator of the Upin & Ipin series – as well as a fan page for renowned cartoonist Lat, whose real name is Mohammad Nor Khalid.

According to a translation by Malay Mail, Les’ Copaque Production’s post read: “When you can use foreign animation to promote Malaysia, why bother using local animation?”

Meanwhile, Lat’s fanpage post read: “There are plenty of popular local cartoon characters that could be used for the exhibition, but they have instead decided on a foreign cartoon character,” Malay Mail reported.

Upset netizens also took to social media to decry the suggested Doraemon exhibit, with many questioning why the Gallery would not promote local cartoonists instead.

Man i love Doraemon but for a special year to promote and visit Malaysia. Why aren’t they promoting local cartoons and local artists instead? It’s not that we don’t have great ones. 😒 https://t.co/z8tws9WXBf — Megat ‘Adli (@TheFunSizeGuy) April 23, 2019

I am also upset. I love Doraemon but Doraemon DOES NOT represent Malaysia’s cultural identity! https://t.co/fyOwbSDs6d — Farihin Haushinka (@fHaushinka) April 24, 2019

Lack of ‘jati diri’. We have Upin & Ipin, Ejen Ali, Usop Sontorian, Kluang Man, Pepaya, and the list goes on. https://t.co/NMK4uftStJ — Adam Fariz (@adamfarizmz) April 24, 2019

Every cartoonist/ artist in Malaysia have every right to get mad over this Doraemon thing coz Doraemon for Tahun Melawat Malaysia? Really? lmao what a joke — 🌻 (@sunflaraa) April 24, 2019

