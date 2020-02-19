Attorney General William Barr reportedly told people that he is considering quitting over Trump interference in DOJ cases

Attorney General William Barr reportedly told people he is considering quitting over President Donald Trump’s interference in DOJ investigations.

The rumors of his resignation come after Barr issued a rare rebuke of the president, following Trump’s tweets, saying they made it “impossible for me to do my job.”

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec denied the rumors of Barr’s intention to resign in a tweet, saying Barr “has no plans to resign.”

Last week, Trump tweeted complaints about the DOJ’s handling of Roger Stone’s case. Stone, a longtime Trump confidant, was found guilty on seven counts, including obstruction of justice, false statements, and witness tampering related to the special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

In an ABC News interview Barr issued a rare rebuke of the president following Trump’s tweets, saying it made it “impossible for me to do my job.”

In the face of Barr’s request, Trump has continued to tweet. On Tuesday, he tweeted about the judge overseeing Stone’s trial, and he also tweeted about federal prosecutors and former special counsel Robert Mueller who oversaw the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place,” he tweeted in a missive about the Russia investigation. “BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT.”

Trump continued his remarks about the DOJ, telling reporters on Tuesday that he was the “chief law-enforcement officer of the United States” and admitting that he does make Barr’s job more difficult.

Sources close to the attorney general and the president told The Post that the tensions between Barr and Trump have pushed him near his “limits,” thus putting thoughts of resignation on his radar.

However, Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec denied the rumors of Barr’s intention to resign in a tweet.

Addressing Beltway rumors: The Attorney General has no plans to resign. — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) February 19, 2020

The New York Times reported that the resignation rumors could have been sparked by Barr expressing dissatisfaction and irritation at the president’s constant assertions over the Justice Department.