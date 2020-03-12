AG Singapore Offers a Suite of Professional Advisory Services

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 March 2020 – AG Singapore is an accounting firm in Singapore that provides a suite of corporate advisory solutions including accounting services, to cater to various outsourcing needs.





More and more businesses have a growing interest in outsourcing their accounting function, and it is not without good reason. Surveys have found that using an accounting firm’s professional advisory services report greater financial insights and higher profits. Companies can perform better with bookkeeping and accounting services, and receive expert guidance to keep a better eye on their businesses for tomorrow.

Ackenting Group, or AG Singapore, is one of the accounting firms in Singapore which offers a comprehensive suite of corporate advisory solutions including audit, accounting, tax and company incorporation services. Founded by John Woo, he has over 10 years of accounting and audit experience in various industries, including working with a top SGX-listed accounting group. He is joined by several experienced professionals who have accumulated years of experience in providing audit and financial consulting services. Together, his team lends their expertise to clients in tax filling, audit services, accounting services and more.

In their pursuit of excellence in delivering accounting services, AG Singapore was also awarded the Singapore 500 SME Award 2018, shortlisted as one of the 10 Most Recommended Financial Services Providers by Enterprise Services Insights Magazine and recognized as Singapore’s Most Trusted Tax Service Provider in 2020 by APAC Business Headline Magazine.

AG Singapore has served numerous notable organizations across a variety of industries including Construction & Engineering, Logistics, Oil & Gas, F&B and more. These include many multi-national corporations, small- and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs who have an interest in developing their business in Singapore. In 2020, the firm became a member of IR Global which is a world’s leading professional services network with over 1,000 professional members in 155+ jurisdictions.

AG Singapore positions themselves with the potential to become a valuable and integral part of their clients’ businesses. With their broad array of outsourced and client advisory services, companies will have more time to focus on core operations to stay competitive and maximize business opportunities. Business owners and leaders can receive a higher level of expertise and tap on the in-depth knowledge of statutory accounting regulations by AG Singapore to make better strategic decisions. Armed with years of experience, they are able to stay on top of the latest market developments and keep abreast of changing business environments for companies to grow confidently.

Going beyond conventional accounting services, AG Singapore is also more than just an accounting company in Singapore. They provide other value-added services with tailor-made solutions to cater to various business needs, including financial reporting, payroll, secretarial, corporate branding, and GST services. For international companies looking to maximise Singapore’s status as a bustling business hub for trade and commerce, AG Singapore covers every step of the way to incorporate a company and comply with regulatory requirements. They deliver with a service-oriented mindset and embrace in building long-term relationships with clients to become trusted business advisors.

For more information, please visit: https://ag-singapore.com/



