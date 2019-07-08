The surprising age differences between your favorite royal couples

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are three years apart. source zz/KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx

The average age difference in American heterosexual couples is 2.3 years, and the man is older 64% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.

In the British royal family, some of the age differences between couples are wider or narrower than this average.

Here are the age differences between 10 famous royal couples.

King George VI was five years older than the Queen Mother.

King George and Queen Elizabeth married in 1923. The King died at the age of 56, but the Queen Mother lived to the age of 101.

Queen Elizabeth is five years younger than Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth is 93 and Prince Philip is 98. They’ve been married for 70 years.

Princess Margaret was six months younger than Anthony Armstrong Jones.

Princess Margaret was 29 years old when she married Anthony Armstrong Jones, First Earl of Snowden, in 1960. Jones was 30. They divorced in 1978.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were the same age.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are only four months apart. They were both 26 years old when they married in 1986. They divorced 10 years later.

Prince Charles was 12 years older than Princess Diana when they got married.

caption Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their honeymoon in 1981. source Bob Thomas/Popperfoto/Getty Images

Prince Charles was 32 and Princess Diana was 20 when they married in July 1981. They announced their separation in 1992 and finalized their divorce in 1996.

Camilla Parker Bowles is one year older than Prince Charles.

caption Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Charles turned 70 years old in November, and Camilla is 71. They married in 2005.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are the same age.

They’re both 37 years old. The couple started off as friends when they were both students at St. Andrew’s University in Scotland and married in 2011.

Meghan Markle is three years older than Prince Harry.

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. source zz/KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx

Meghan Markle is 37 years old and Prince Harry is 34. Markle revealed in a cover story for the September 2017 issue of Vanity Fair that the couple had been “quietly dating for about six months before it became news” the previous year.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are four years apart.

caption Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank back when they were dating. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie is 29 years old and Jack Brooksbank is 33. Brooksbank is a wine merchant who used to own Mahiki, a nightclub in Mayfair. They dated for seven years before tying the knot in October 2018.

Princess Beatrice and boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are four years apart.

caption Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Portrait Gala in March 2019. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice is 30, and her boyfriend, British businessman and property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is 34. They made their first public appearance in March 2019 at the National Portrait Gallery’s Portrait Gala.