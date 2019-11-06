Agnez Mo will join the stars at Madame Tussauds Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 November 2019 – Singer, actress and performer Agnez Mo will be the first Indonesian celebrity who will join the stars at Madame Tussauds Singapore!

Mo is the most awarded artist in the history of Indonesia, with a staggering collection of 170 awards. She will join the line-up of famous faces at the world-famous attraction and will be the first Indonesian star to be immortalised in Madame Tussauds Singapore.

“I was thrilled when I heard the news and am honored to be included. My future set in Singapore will show different iconic looks, where guests can re-create my look. Only at Madame Tussauds!” said Mo.

This Friday the 8th of November, the skilled sculpture team of Madame Tussauds will fly to meet Mo in LA to conduct a detailed sitting of more than 200 measurements. During the sitting, Mo will share LIVE updates via her Instagram (@AgnezMo), and she will do an IG Take-Over on the official account of Madame Tussauds Singapore (@MTsSingapore). Fans are encouraged to tune in and get involved!





Twitter: @MTsSingapore

Instagram: @MTsSingapore

Facebook: @MadameTussaudsSingapore

Hashtag: #MadameTussaudsSG





NOTES TO EDITORS:

Madame Tussauds

Welcoming a fabulous 10 million guests though our world-famous doors every year, Madame Tussauds gives you the chance to experience the ULTIMATE fame experience. We have over 23 unique locations around the globe, from New York to Singapore, Amsterdam to Sydney – and of course London, where the story began. Throughout our 250+ year history, Madame Tussauds has brought to life thousands of celebs, stars and heroes – in mind-blowingly accurate detail — giving visitors the opportunity to brush shoulders with their idols and LITERALLY reach for the stars!

About Agnez Mo:

Agnez Mo is a global superstar and the most awarded artist in Indonesia. Aside from her notable collaborations with the likes of T.I., Chris Brown and Timbaland, to name a few, she has amassed an incredible and dedicated following that includes 20 million on Instagram and 18 million on Twitter. Recently, she released her single “Diamonds” featuring French Montana, and earlier this year, she earned an iHeartRadio Music Award, further acknowledging her ever-growing international fanbase.

Merlin Entertainments plc

Merlin Entertainments plc is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. Merlin currently has different brands worldwide including Madame Tussauds, LEGOLAND Parks and Resorts, Sealife and LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Visit http://www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.



