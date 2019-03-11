Agoda Partners with Adyen To Improve Payment Experience for Customers

Partnership enables Agoda to optimize customers’ booking journeys and offer local payment methods

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 March 2019 – Agoda, one of the fastest growing online travel agents (OTA), has partnered with Adyen, the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, to further enhance customers’ payment options and processes globally.

Agoda and Adyen’s partnership leverages the best-in-class technologies to improve the flexibility of payment methods and increase payment acceptance rates. With Adyen’s solutions, Agoda is able to offer customers alternative payment methods they may prefer, such as ATM bank transfers or paying offline at convenience stores. In addition, Adyen’s Real Time Account Updater ensures a seamless booking journey by updating expired or lost card details hence reducing involuntary churn increasing payment authorization rates.

“We are passionate about building a frictionless booking and payment process for travelers, driven by technology innovation. We are constantly looking at ways to optimize the Agoda experience for customers, and as one of our key partners, Adyen shares a similar ethos — their solutions are innovative and built with merchants’ needs in mind,” said Darren Makarem, Vice President, Commercial Finance, Agoda.

Further, with Adyen’s local acquiring capabilities and country-specific data, Agoda is empowered to identify opportunities for cost optimization. Adyen’s detailed global reporting capabilities allow Agoda to better analyze transaction performance to continuously enhance the customer journey.

“Adyen is pleased to partner with Agoda who value the role of payments in creating trusted, seamless customer experiences and enhancing operational efficiencies,” said Warren Hayashi, President of Adyen, Asia-Pacific. “Our platform is built for growth, simplifying and accelerating payments globally for fast-moving companies like Agoda. We are excited to work closely with the Agoda team as they continue to innovate the way people travel.”

