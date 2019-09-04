AGORA Hospitality Group to open AGORA Place Namba in Central Osaka

A newly renovated four-star hotel just 3-minute walk from Dotonbori

OSAKA, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 4 September 2019 – AGORA Hospitality Group has added another four-star offering to its diverse portfolio — AGORA Place Namba, Osaka. Strategically located in the heart of the city centre, AGORA Place Namba is only a 3-minute walk from Nipponbashi station and a 5-minute walk from Namba station as well as a number of popular attractions, such as – Dotonbori, OPA Shopping Mall, Takashimaya Osaka Department Store, Hozenji Temple, Shinsaibashi-Suji Shopping Street, the National Bunraku Theatre and more are all in walking distance, and must-see family destinations such as Universal Studios Japan, Osaka Castle, Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan and Kuchu Teien Tenbo-dai are also easily accessible by train and taxi.









The newly-renovated hotel is home to 232 smoke-free guest rooms of five different types, including triple and quad rooms perfect for couples and families travelling together, and comprehensive on-site facilities. These include self-service laundry facilities, a convenience store, free WiFi, pillow menu, multilingual staff and a 24/7 front desk. Its ultra-convenient downtown location, variety of room types, and remarkable experiences makes AGORA Place Namba the perfect base for business, leisure and family travellers to explore the city.





EARLY BIRD SPECIAL OFFER

The hotel is having an early bird promotion up to 30% OFF for bookings made directly on the hotel official website now.





About AGORA Hospitality Group

AGORA Hospitality Group celebrates the very best of Japan with its varied collection of hotels, including full service, limited service, resort and traditional ryokan, based on the unique experience in the vicinity of each hotel. The group operates and manages 12 existing and pipeline hotels with a total of 1,600+ rooms throughout key locations in Japan. These include AGORA-branded hotels, all strategically-placed in the gateway cities of Tokyo, Osaka, Shizuoka (Izu), Fukuoka, Saga, and Kanazawa.





Hotels in Operation

· Hotel AGORA Regency Sakai (Osaka)

· Hotel AGORA Osaka Moriguchi (Osaka)

· AGORA Place Asakusa (Tokyo)

· TSUKI (Tokyo)

· Imaiso (Izu)

· AGORA Fukuoka Hilltop Hotel & Spa (Fukuoka)

· Furuyu Onsen ONCRI (Saga)

· AGORA Place Namba (Osaka)





Coming Soon

· AGORA Kanazawa (Kanazawa)

· AGORA Ginza (Tokyo)