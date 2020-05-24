A photographer who spent years capturing photos of the small towns and remote destinations using Google Street View shares her tips for virtual travel during the coronavirus pandemic

- source
Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
- Back in 2016, photographer Jacqui Kenny logged into Google Street View from her home in London, and she spent the next several years traveling virtually – sometimes for 18 hours a day.
- Kenny has agoraphobia, which is an extreme or irrational fear of entering open or crowded places or being in places from which escape is difficult. Her condition has made long-distance travel difficult.
- Fast forward to today: Kenny has visited almost every country mapped on Google Street View and taken 40,000 screenshots along the way.
- Kenny posts her images of remote towns and Google cars kicking up dust to her 128,000 followers on Instagram as the Agoraphobic Traveler.
- Business Insider caught up with Kenny to learn about her virtual journeys, her favorite places to photograph, and her tips for virtual travel in the age of social distancing.
Ten years ago, photographer Jacqui Kenny was diagnosed with agoraphobia. Her condition makes traveling long distances on planes, trains, and buses difficult.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
Kenny, now in her 40s, has lived with agoraphobia since her early 20s. In the years following her diagnosis, she said she found her world shrinking.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
“I didn’t really want to go out that much,” she told Business Insider. “I found myself in the situation where I needed to find some way to stay connected with the world.”
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
One day in 2016, she sat down at her computer in London and opened up Google Street View. That’s when her world changed.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
“I felt like I had so much more control in this world than I did in the real world at that point,” she told Business Insider. “I could parachute into these countries with no fear of panic attacks, no fear of anxiety, no flying.”
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
For the next two-and-half to three years, she became a full-time visual traveler. Kenny would open up Street View daily to travel to far-flung corners of the earth, sometimes for as many as 18 hours at a time.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
When Jacqui found an image she liked, she took a screenshot and began posting her “Street View portraits” on Instagram under the name the Agoraphobic Traveler.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
Jacqui estimates that she’s traveled to almost every country mapped on Google Street View and taken 40,000 images.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
Today, Kenny isn’t on Street View as often as she used to be. “I got to a point where I felt I got all that I needed from the project,” she told Business Insider.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
Instead, she’s working on a book of her work scheduled to launch early next year and has been combing through her archive of images.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
Rediscovering old images has been an opportunity for Kenny to contemplate what the project meant to her.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
“So many of the images I took were a reflection of what I was going through at the time,” she said. “They feel quite isolated, but the colors are hopeful.”
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
When Kenny first started traveling on Street View, everything was new and exciting, from a dog chasing to a cat to kids playing football.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
Over time, she found that she was drawn to visual symbols of resilience like remote desert towns, cacti, and palm trees.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
Mongolia, Senegal, Peru, Chile, Arizona, and New Mexico are among her favorite places to visit, with Mongolia topping the list.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
Kenny discovered Mongolia early on her project and was drawn to how different it was from her life in London. She loves its mix of traditional and modern architecture, rolling landscapes, herds of wild horses, and light.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
Over the course of her project, Kenny also realized she didn’t have to travel to far-flung places to be happy and learned to appreciate her neighborhood in London more. “It was a great time to actually look around at what’s close to me,” she said.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
Kenny used to recommend places to visit on Street View, but now encourages people to just pick a place and dive in, since everyone notices and appreciates different details.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
She recommends the website mapcrunch.com, which drops users in random locations on Street View.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
Kenny also stressed the importance of connecting with others during the pandemic.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
“What we’re going through at the moment is different from my experience with agoraphobia, but there are still similarities like the frustration of not connecting with the world in a way that you want,” she said.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps
Kenny’s followers on Instagram have helped her feel that connection, recommending places around the world for her to virtually visit and sharing their own experiences with agoraphobia and mental health. “It makes me not feel that I’m so alone with it,” she said.
- source
- Jacqui Kenny / Google Maps