Ahead of Merdeka Day, Lee Chong Wei says divided nation is ‘not the Malaysia I fought for’

It’s almost Merdeka Day, and as Malaysia prepares to celebrate its independence, badminton legend Lee Chong Wei is urging the nation to stay united and not throw brickbats at each other over small issues.

“We, Malaysians, are better than these, my friends,” Lee wrote in a Facebook post on Friday (August 30).

The 36-year-old who recently retired from the sport said that he had not been active on social media recently because he had seen friends and fans “shooting vulgarities at each other, all due to some very petty issues”.

“It is not the Malaysia I fought for,” he wrote.

In his post, which was shared over 15,000 times in just four hours, Lee recounted his match against Chinese badminton great Lin Dan at the Malaysia Open in 2006.

Despite being tired and dejected from trailing behind, Lee said he looked up to the crowd for support. There, he spotted a Malay girl praying for him, an Indian girl crying, and also a Chinese boy cheering loudly for him.

“The whole Malaysia prayed for me to win. A Malaysia consisting of kawan, ah ne, and heng dai. A colourful Malaysia. A Malaysia where I eat roti canai for breakfast, nasi lemak for lunch and char koey tiao for dinner,” he wrote.

In the end, Lee managed to turn the game around in the end, defeating Lin to be named champion of the singles title.

Referencing recent issues such as the Khat controversy, Lee wrote: “Malaysians are much much bigger than these… Spread love not hate!”

“I want my sons and grandchildren to have their Malay and Indian friends. I want them to feel safe in Malaysia. I want them to fight for the flag, like how I did for [you] guys in the last decade,” he added.

He ended his post with a reference to Malaysia’s win of the Thomas Cup in 1992.

“Punch Gunalan was the team manager, Razif was the Captain, Rashid was the most talented, Kok Keong was the fighter and Beng Kiang delivered the winning smash.

“It was a beautiful Malaysia, multiracial. Don’t kill it,” he wrote.

