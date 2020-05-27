AI and Data Platform, SENTIENT.IO closed Series A Round led by Japanese digital media enterprises

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 May 2020 – Sentient.io, AI (artificial intelligence) and Data Platform backed by the national technology research institution in Singapore, A*STAR and the global technology venture capital, BEENEXT, has announced that it has closed Series A funding from Singapore and Japanese investors. This round was led by Digital Garage Group together with ABC Dream Ventures which is a corporate venture capital firm of Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings Corporation, a major Japanese TV station, and Leave a Nest Group, the global deep-tech innovation accelerator. To-date, the Company has raised more than USD$5 million investment since its inception in May 2017.

Sentient.io has built a unique AI and Data Platform which empowers software developers to pick from its pre-trained AI microservices that can help them to create smart applications which are powered by AI and for big data owners, like telcos, manufacturers, government and mass media companies to generate the new values from their data asset.

The new fund is used for scaling the platform to the global market, especially to fulfil the surging demand for the Digital Transformation from Japanese corporations.

Mr Christopher Yeo, Founder and CEO of Sentient.io, said: “We are pleased that during this Covid-19 pandemic, we have major Japanese Corporations to participate in our Series A funding round and we believe that our collaboration will accelerate innovative solutions and bring these to the market at a quicker pace. This will also help to fulfil our vision of benefiting humanity with augmented intelligence.”

Mr Naoto Obama, CEO, ABC Dream Ventures, Inc. said: “The proactive use of AI and Data to create content and non-broadcast-based content reinforces and complements our broadcasting business. This generates synergies with ABC Group of companies to achieve new business value, which has always been one of our strategic objectives. Investing in Sentient.io is aligned with our strategic initiatives.”

Dr Yukihiro Maru, founder and Group CEO of Leave a Nest Group, said: “We want to promote the collaboration between Japan and Singapore’s start-ups in terms of technology, support and connect them to our network with private companies, government agencies and universities to enter into Japan market. Sentient.io is an AI company which we believe will bring much value and knowledge to our partner companies in Japan.”







Mr Yeo added, “Sentient.io will continue to raise funds from the international financial markets to enable us to expand our talent in research, sales and engineering with a strategic focus on developing businesses in the Urban Living, Digital Economy and Next Generation Wellness industries as an AI service provider. We will also scale up our presence locally as well as overseas with sales offices starting in Japan this year. Expansion into Indonesia and the U.S. are being planned.”





About Sentient.io

Sentient.io is a Singapore artificial intelligence (AI) company founded in 2017 by Mr. Christopher Yeo who has a strong Computer Science and Mathematics background and is also an experienced technology entrepreneur. Its aim is to enable software developers to build AI and Data-driven solutions quickly and easily by offering domain-targeted AI and Data as API services.

Sentient.io’s value proposition to enterprises is to speed up business innovation, reduces IT complexity as well as protecting existing AI investments. It also enhances existing applications and is highly scalable. The early backers of the team are A*ccelerate, the commercialising arm of A*STAR, Origgin and BEENEXT. For more information, please click: https://sentient.io





About Digital Garage

Digital Garage, Inc. is engaged in two recurring businesses: the fintech business, which provides a package of various payment methods to e-commerce operators and face-to-face retailers, and the digital marketing business, which provides integrated solutions in the digital and real fields. In addition, it is developing investment and development businesses for promising companies around the world.

Also, in collaboration with its core partners, it operates DG Lab, an open innovation R&D organisation. As a company that creates new “contexts” in the Internet age, it will connect various businesses and create innovative services. For more information, please click: https://garage.co.jp/en/





About ABC Dream Ventures

ABC Dream Ventures is the corporate venture capital firm of the major TV and Radio broadcasting station, Asahi Broadcasting Group Holdings. The firm invests in the video streaming, video ads, VR, AR, media and entertainment sectors. For more information, please click: http://adventures.co.jp/ en





About Leave a Nest

Leave a Nest Group, started by a group of researchers, was founded in Japan in 2002 with the vision of “Advancing Science and Technology for Global Happiness”. They have worked globally to support deep tech startups having overseas subsidiaries in Singapore, Malaysia, US and UK. For more information, please click: http://global.lne.st/news/2020/05/22/sentient-investment/





About BEENEXT

BEENEXT is a Venture Capital fund managed by serial entrepreneurs and focuses on assisting founders with its operational experience, network, trust, unique perspectives, and the capital. The team invests in early-stage tech start-ups that build the new digital platforms driven by the data network effects. BEENEXT aims to establish a platform of the founders, by the founders and for the founders across the globe, primarily in South East Asia, India and Japan. Since established in 2015, the team has invested in over 180 companies globally. For more information, please click: www.beenext.com