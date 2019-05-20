AIA Agrees Exclusive Asia-Pacific Regional Partnership with Medix

Breakthrough regional partnership between AIA and Medix, a company specialising in quality global medical management, to provide improved healthcare and clinical outcomes for AIA customers

HONG KONG , CHINA – Media OutReach – 20 May 2019 – AIA Group Limited (“AIA” or the “Company”: stock code: 1299) announced today that its customers across the Asia-Pacific region are set to benefit from a landmark partnership agreement with global health management company Medix. AIA and Medix are partnering to deliver a differentiated proposition that optimises care and improves medical outcomes for AIA customers across the region. Under the expanded regional partnership, building on already successful collaborations between AIA and Medix in Hong Kong and Singapore, AIA and Medix will work together to launch in more markets in 2019, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia. Additional markets are planned for launch in 2020 and beyond.





Under the exclusive partnership with Medix, selected AIA customers will have access to “Personal Medical Case Management Services” during some of the most challenging times of their lives. When diagnosed with a serious or complex condition AIA customers will be supported by a dedicated case team throughout their medical journey, from diagnosis through treatment until full recovery. They will gain access to a holistic medical assessment, re-evaluation of their condition, referral for additional diagnostic testing — where needed, ongoing multi-disciplinary consultations, full care coordination, on-going guidance and emotional support provided by Medix’ team of renowned medical experts from around the globe.

Eligible AIA customers will have their medical case reviewed by Medix’ expert team of 300 in-house physicians and a global quality accredited network of over 3,000 world-leading and independent medical specialists, ensuring they have the tools to make educated, quality driven decisions and receive the best possible care throughout their medical journey, anywhere in the world.

Ng Keng Hooi, AIA’s Group Chief Executive and President, said the announcement underscores AIA’s commitment to meet the growing and changing needs of customers and to help people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

“With the advances in medical treatments and technologies, the expectations of Asian consumers have changed significantly, with personalised, quality medical care at the top of their list. This strategic partnership with Medix exemplifies our leadership role in driving economic and social development across the region. It demonstrates our pledge to go beyond the traditional, passive insurance business model by becoming an integral part of our customers’ life journey” he said.

Mark Saunders, AIA’s Group Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer with responsibility for healthcare underlined AIA’s strategy and deliberate investment in helping improve the health and well-being of its customers, saying “AIA’s expanded partnership with Medix represents a significant step forward in delivering our long-term strategic vision in the health and well-being space, where we’ve invested significantly and consistently over the past several years. It builds on a highly successful partnership in Hong Kong and Singapore, where we’ve been able to provide Medix’ unparalleled medical case management services to our customers.

“To successfully deliver on our vision to help people be healthier for longer we are building an eco-system of services and partners to help people on all steps of the health journey through predict, prevent, diagnose, treat and recover stages, improving their overall wellbeing. Our exclusive partnership with Medix across our markets enhances AIA’s distinctive and differentiated proposition in health and well-being. By providing our policyholders with Personal Medical Case Management AIA helps overcome local healthcare disparities and makes international expertise, locally available through a mutually beneficial collaborative process” Saunders said.

Sigal Atzmon, CEO of Medix commended AIA’s visionary and innovative approach to driving meaningful improvements in people’s lives across the region.

“This is a partnership that will make a genuine difference; it represents a shared vision and a commitment to reduce unwarranted healthcare variations across the region, improve the medical accessibility, medical outcomes and most importantly, improve the overall care experience” Ms Atzmon said.

“Through this partnership, we provide personalised medical care, empower patients with the knowledge and tools they deserve to make educated decisions and offer active coverage in the daily lives of each policyholder. As such, we are enabling an unprecedented democratisation of the entire healthcare landscape.

“AIA, as one of the world’s largest and leading insurers should be applauded for the courageous, pioneering spirit they have shown over the last 100 years. Their vision and commitment to improving the lives of their customers/people across the region is unwavering and we are honoured to be a part of their next chapter,” Ms Atzmon concluded.

