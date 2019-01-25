AIA launches Singapore’s first insurance plan covering mental illness and recurred critical illnesses

AIA Singapore said it has launched Singapore’s first-ever insurance policy to provide coverage for mental conditions. AIA

In a statement, AIA Singapore said this is Singapore’s first-ever insurance policy to provide coverage for mental conditions, namely major depressive disorders (MDD), schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), and Tourette syndrome.

According to the company, Beyond Critical Care is also the first to cover five re-diagnosed or recurred critical illnesses, including major cancer, stroke, heart attack, heart valve surgery, and major organ or bone marrow transplantation.

It also provides up to 200 per cent coverage for 43 major stage critical illnesses, and a 100 per cent premium refund at the end of the policy term for policyholders who remain healthy.

“AIA Beyond Critical Care fills the gaps in protection, providing comprehensive coverage for previously unprotected areas and supports the insured through their life journey,” said Ms Ho Lee Yen, chief customer and marketing officer at AIA Singapore.

This new plan will also help policyholders prevent the onset of critical illness conditions, where possible, through screening on its health and wellness programme AIA Vitality. The provider added that it will provide policyholders who are diagnosed with a critical illness access to medical advice through medical case management service Medix.

Additionally, policyholders will also have access to a hotline which they can dial for health advice and healthcare recommendations.

