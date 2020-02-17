AIA Singapore offers free COVID-19 coverage for its 1.4 million customers, employees and tied representatives

This special coverage includes a lump sum pay-out of S$1,000 for hospitalisation and covers death due to the coronavirus disease.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 February 2020 – AIA Singapore today announced that all existing 1.4 million eligible customers1, its employees and tied representatives will automatically benefit from this free additional coverage1 as part of the insurer’s proactive efforts to protect individuals against the ongoing threat posed by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). New customers whose policies are issued between 17 February — 31 July 2020 will also automatically benefit1 from the COVID-19 coverage1.

This is specifically to ensure its customers, employees and tied representatives are protected amidst the existing public health threat which reaffirms AIA’s promise of helping all Singaporeans live healthier, longer, better lives.

The additional COVID-19 coverage will benefit its stakeholders until 31 December 2020; or 30 days after the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition’ (DORSCON) level has officially stepped down to green – whichever is earlier.

The coverage is as follows:

Benefits type1 Coverage amount Hospitalisation Income Benefit – If hospitalisation is required due to COVID-19 S$1,000

(Lump-sum payment) Death Benefit – If death results from the COVID-19 S$25,000





“The wellbeing of our customers, employees and tied representatives are important to AIA Singapore. We are committed to journeying with them, protecting them through good and bad times as well as ensuring they have peace of mind when they most need it.

This coverage is one of our ways of upholding our brand promise, helping and supporting our stakeholders in times of need. They can also be assured that we have a dedicated team who would provide their utmost attention in the event that they are diagnosed with COVID-19. I believe that as one community, we will combat and overcome this difficult situation collectively. Please remain safe and take the necessary precautions as we navigate this challenging time together,” said Mr Patrick Teow, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Singapore.

In view of the current DORSCON level at orange, customers are encouraged to contact us via these channels with your enquiry:





The My AIA SG app;

Calling the AIA Customer Care hotline at 1800 248 8000;

Emailing us at sg.eCare@aia.com

Contacting your AIA Financial Services Consultant / Insurance Representative





In the event of any claims relating to COVID-19, we will provide dedicated and expedited support. Please contact our AIA Customer Care team or email us at SG.ClaimsQN@aia.com.











1 “Eligible customers” refers to Life insured or policyowners who are Singapore residents and have an existing in-force individual life or accident and health insurance policy with AIA Singapore issued on or before 31 July 2020, and the policy is in-force at the point of claim. Please refer to our terms and conditions for details of eligibility and claim.



