This $200 backpack is my go-to for days when I’m headed from the office to the gym or out to dinner — it holds way more than I thought possible and still manages to look nice

My ideal backpack is stylish, comfortable, roomy, and well organized. The Tamitha Backpack ($248) from Aimee Kestenberg fits all these criteria.

The luxury bag has an eye-catching front zipper design and multiple interior organization compartments, slots, and zippered pockets for your day’s necessities.

I carried it every day for my work and gym essentials, and I’ve also traveled abroad with it. It’s a practical yet stylish bag option for virtually any situation.

Backpacks immediately make me think of a particular type of person, usually a fresh-faced student or outdoorsperson embarking on a hike. They really are useful, though. When you’re on the go all the time and have to carry a lot of stuff, a backpack is simply the more practical and comfortable way to go.

Today, it’s luckily not too difficult to find a stylish backpack made for adults, though I will say it’s difficult to find one that also works for everything – work, gym, leisure, and travel. I hate switching bags constantly because it inevitably means I forget my keys in one, lip balm in another, and so on.

Thankfully, I think I’ve finally found a backpack that eliminates this need to carry multiple bags at once or play musical chairs wih my purses. Meet the Tamitha Backpack ($248) from Aimee Kestenberg.

This bag is comfortable, stylish, and thoughtfully designed to consider your daily needs and how you travel, attaining the holy trifecta of qualities that I wish all bag designers prioritized.

At first glance, the bag doesn’t look too big or capable of handling a day’s worth of activities. My first impression was that it was cute, but maybe better for short outings rather than a full 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. day or for traveling. As I got familiar with all its features and actually put it to use, however, I realized it was more high-performing than I initially thought – and it was still one of the cutest backpacks in my closet.

The bag has a front zipper that unzips to reveal a roomy main compartment and an interior organization panel that has various slots for pens, a pair of sunglasses, your phone, and a keychain ring. There’s also a zip pocket and padded media pocket for your laptop. On the right back side of the backpack, there’s another zippered compartment, plus a buttoned pocket across the entire back.

I’ve carried my laptop, gym clothes and shoes, large water bottle, and everyday essentials like my wallet and sunglasses in the backpack all at once. I remember the first time I packed this arrangement, I was surprised that it had that much give and space to fit everything. The slightly padded straps meant I could carry all of this without any pain or discomfort.

I also like using the backpack when I travel. My travel tech organizer slips into the main compartment perfectly, and I can keep valuables like my credit cards and passport in the compartments against my back. The zipper design might seem easy for pickpockets to unzip, but it includes a security snap that essentially locks up the backpack and would be difficult to undo without you noticing first.

I feel better knowing exactly where everything is, and the intuitive organization of the bag makes it easy to streamline tasks such as getting my MetroCard out to go through the train station turnstiles or fishing out the tech accessory I need at any particular moment.

The backpack is available in leather, washed lamb, and denim materials, in a variety of colors and prints. The brand’s leather is soft, pliable, and substantially thick, making an accessory usually associated with school feel cool and luxurious.

I tried a black, weatherproof Nylon version with leather details, but there are also plenty of eye-catching styles to choose from – sophisticated neutrals, bright jewel tones, and everything in between.

On the spectrum of backpacks, the Tamitha Backpack is on the more expensive side but it’s also more versatile, stylish, and well-designed than most I’ve tried. For a bag that you won’t want to switch out of every week, give this luxury backpack a try.