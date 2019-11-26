An Air Canada Boeing 787 flying across the Atlantic was forced to turn back after its windscreen cracked in mid-air

caption Air Canada Boeing 787 Dreamliner in August 2018. source Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An Air Canada Boeing 787-8 flight had to turn round mid-flight after the crew spotted a crack in the windshield.

Flight AC857 was due to fly from London to Toronto but was forced to land in Dublin, Ireland because of the incident.

The flight had already flown beyond Ireland and was over the Atlantic Ocean when the crack was spotted, flight data from tracking website FlightRadar24 shows.

The passengers were all put on a different flight the next day, while the plane was repaired and put back into service, aviation news website Simple Flying reported.

Other 787 flights have also experienced cracks windshields, forcing the planes to land.

An Air Canada Boeing 787 plane that was flying across the Atlantic from London to Toronto had to land in Dublin after its windscreen cracked mid-flight.

Flight AC 857 had already flown past Ireland and was around one hour into the flight on Saturday when crew noticed the crack, aviation news website Simple Flying reported.

The plane, a 787-8 model, then turned around and landed in Dublin, Ireland’s capital, 55 minutes later, according to Simple Flying.

Data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows the plane’s abrupt u-turn on finding the crack:

caption A map from FlightRadar24 shows the aircraft’s rapid change of direction after the crack was spotted. source Flight Radar 24

The passengers were put on a different 787-8 plane to continue on to Toronto the following day.

Simple Flying reported that the plane with the crack was repaired and flown back to Canada after repairs in Dublin. The plane, with a tail number of C-GHQY, is now back in regular service, according to the outlet.

Other Boeing 787 planes have experienced cracked windshields, including a Jetstar Boeing 787-8 plane that was diverted to Melbourne, Australia while en route to Indonesia in September.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider about the Air Canada flight, and the broader issue of cracked windscreens on 787 aircraft.

The incidents have also previously involved Air Canada. In September, a flight from Shanghai to Vancouver was diverted to Tokyo after a crack appeared.

Air Canada said after that flight that the landing was precautionary because the windows have two panes of glass.

Boeing is also currently dealing with a separate cracking problem in its 737 plane model, where cracks have appeared on an area of some of the planes called the pickle fork, which connects the plane body, wing structure, and landing gear.

This has led some airlines, like Ryanair and Qantas, to ground some of the planes after they found cracks during inspections.