Air Canada was voted ‘Best Business Class in North America,’ but the two business class lounges we visited didn’t entirely live up to the hype

By
Rachel Askinasi, Business Insider US
-
At least the pour-it-yourself bar means unlimited drinks.

At least the pour-it-yourself bar means unlimited drinks.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

On a recent trip to Canada, I was scheduled to leave Vancouver for New York at 10:30 p.m., and I planned on exploring a bit in the morning. Alas, it was the beginning of the city’s rainy season, so I decided to work instead.

The rain was kind of a bummer, but it was still beautiful.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

Rather than work from a coffee house or my hotel room, I figured I would head to the airport and spend the day seeing how I could taking advantage of Air Canada’s award-winning business class.

There were a lot of other passengers working as well.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

Source: Skytrax World Airline Awards

Air Canada was voted 2019’s “Best Business Class in North America” by passengers, according to the world airline survey conducted annually by Skytrax — a company that surveys more than 20 million travelers — as well as TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Awards.

I had a great view from my seat in the lounge.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

Source: TripAdvisor, Skytrax World Airline Awards

After hearing about the renovations made to Air Canada and the addition of its Signature Class, I thought I would try flying what was voted the Best Business Class in North America — and 18th best in the world. And the class experience includes the lounges.

The priority check-in counter for Air Canada in the Vancouver airport.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

Source: TripAdvisor, Skytrax World Airline Awards

I had a two-hour layover in Toronto …

Flights from Toronto to New York don’t leave from Toronto’s international terminal.
Google Maps

… so I made use of the Maple Leaf lounges in both Vancouver and Toronto airports. Air Canada has Maple Leaf lounges in several airports along its various routes available to both long- and short-haul business class travelers, as well as a Signature Suite in Toronto available only to international business class travelers flying in the newer Signature Class.

Maple Leaf lounge in Vancouver.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

Even though I flew Signature Class for one leg of my trip, I wasn’t allowed to use the Signature Suite lounge in Toronto because Air Canada doesn’t consider the US to be international travel. Travelers flying to the US from Toronto leave from a domestic terminal and can’t access the international terminal, where the Signature Lounge is located.

Not-so-frequent flyers, like myself, may not realize this until they’re at the airport searching for their gate.
Sharon M./Yelp

The Maple Leaf lounge I visited in Vancouver is nestled inside a fake rock wall in the domestic terminal.

The entrance to Vancouver’s Maple Leaf Lounge.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

I arrived at 2:30 p.m. and the vast check-in area was pretty empty. It felt a bit odd to see only one person behind this giant desk.

A few others were checking in for their flights as well.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

After checking in, I headed upstairs using the elevator, of course, because I always have way too many bags to carry. There’s also a staircase travelers can use if they want to get some steps in before a long flight.

Up we go!
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

Desperate to put all of my luggage and cold-weather accessories down, I snagged a pair of leather armchairs and set up camp.

I definitely took up a lot of space, but there were plenty of empty seats.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

Since the airline boasted “mouth-watering” food by an “award-winning culinary partner,” I went to check the food selection out right away.

The post says there is food like this in the Maple Leaf lounges as well.
Air Canada/Instagram

Source: Air Canada Instagram

There was a small buffet centrally located in the lounge with two hot soup options …

The buffet in the Vancouver Maple Leaf lounge.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

… some basic do-it-yourself salad fixings …

There were tomatoes, mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, radishes, and carrots.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

… a selection of chips, salsa, hummus, and bread …

The jalepeño lime hummus was great.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

… and two bowls of what I’d call a featured side — there was a grain salad and a bowl of edamame.

I tried the grains and they were OK.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

I started the afternoon with a winning combo of chips, salsa, cucumbers, and hummus. I figured as dinnertime approached there would be a change-over at the buffet.

I kept going back for more salsa.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

On one side of the buffet, there was a fully-stocked refrigerator with different soft drink options …

Drinks included soda and seltzer water.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

… but there was also a pair of drinks in dispensers — watermelon and basil-infused water and jalapeño lemonade. I love fruit-infused water so I opted for that.

Fruit-infused water (left) and lemonade (right).
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

There was also a selection of wine …

The white wines were kept cold.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

… top-shelf liquor …

There were two trays of liquor.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

… and beer on tap.

Thirsty passengers had plenty to choose from, including two local brews.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

All of the alcohol was self-serve …

Self-service does make things easy.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

… which I thought was interesting considering the photos of another Vancouver airport Maple Leaf lounge show a full-service bar.

This is what I thought all of the Maple Leaf lounges would look like.
Air Canada/Instagram

Coffee was also do-it-yourself. Even though there wasn’t a barista to help make a cappuccino for my daily 4 p.m. craving, there was this easy-to-use machine that made it just as well — sans foam art.

I love a good cappuccino.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

I was able to pick my drink of choice …

Travelers could choose a latte, flat white, cappuccino, and a few others.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

… customize it to add another shot of espresso and pick my milk.

I wanted all the caffeine possible for this long night ahead.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

It was actually pretty good!

I can be pretty judgmental of cappuccino, and I actually really liked this one.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

After about an hour, I decided it was time for a treat. There were two options of cookies: chocolate chip and oatmeal.

I got excited when I saw the cookie jars.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

I love a good taste test, so I loaded up a cocktail napkin with one of each and headed back to my seat. I was surprised that I thought the oatmeal was far superior to the chocolate chip — I’m a chocolate lover, but this cookie was unfinishable.

I never thought I’d meet a cookie I couldn’t finish.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

At around 5:30 p.m. a hot dish of penne pasta and tomato sauce was added to the buffet.

It went pretty quickly.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

It was good, but it wasn’t particularly hot — definitely not what I expected from North America’s best business class experience.

I liked it, but I was expecting much more.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

I thought there would be more for dinner, so I didn’t take a full serving of the pasta. But, once that silver tray was empty that was it. It was back to hummus and bread for me.

There was sliced bread seen above as well as pieces of pita bread.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

I ended my day at the lounge with a glass of Merlot from British Columbia — it was the only local wine on offer. The two white varietals were from Australia and the Cabernet Sauvignon was from California.

It’s always fun to try the local wine.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

While I wasn’t totally impressed by the food at this Maple Leaf lounge, the area itself was really nice and a pleasant place to hang out in.

The lounge itself was lovely.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

Meanwhile, the Maple Leaf lounge in the Toronto airport looked a little more tired, so I ultimately chose to sit at the gate instead.

It was dark and some of the chairs were ripped.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

But not before I grabbed some breakfast. The food was fairly basic. There was a dish of hard-boiled eggs next to two types of melon and some yogurt containers …

The eggs were the only protein on offer.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

… cereal dispensers …

Travelers could choose from Raisin Bran and Rice Krispies.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

… bread and jam …

There was no label on the jam so flavors were a guessing game.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

… and two large pots of oatmeal.

I thought I was going to find more soup in these things.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

I went for toast with apricot jam and a hard-boiled egg. It did the job at 5:30 in the morning.

After four hours of travel, this was all I needed.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

This lounge had taps for beer as well, but they were closed because it was so early in the morning.

No beer before sunrise!
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

They did have the watermelon water, though!

Yum!
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

Overall, I thought the food at the Maple Leaf lounges was just fine. It can fill a traveler’s need for a snack but definitely not a meal. Considering Air Canada holds the title of the “Best Business Class in North America,” I found the food in its Maple Leaf lounges pretty disappointing.

I expected more from Air Canada.
Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider