An Air India flight attendant was hospitalized after falling from a parked plane onto the tarmac

caption AIR INDIA Boeing 787-8 lands at Frankfurt airport. source shutterstock/Vytautas Kielaitis

An Air India flight attendant was hospitalized after falling from a parked plane in Mumbai, according to multiple reports.

In a statement to the Economic Times, an Air India spokesperson said, “In an unfortunate incident, one of our cabin crew members, Harsha Lobo, fell down on the tarmac from the Boeing-777 aircraft door while closing it.”

BBC News reports that an airport official was quoted by The Hindu Newspaper saying, “She is conscious and well-oriented but has sustained compound (open) fracture of right lower leg bones and multiple blunt injuries.”

According to the Economic Times, Air India Flight 864, a New Delhi bound flight, was preparing to depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, when a a 53-year-old flight attendant experienced a serious accident.

“In an unfortunate incident, one of our cabin crew members, Harsha Lobo, fell down on the tarmac from the Boeing-777 aircraft door while closing it,” an Air India spokesperson said in a statement to the Economic Times,

Air India did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Business Today reports that the female flight attendant was trying to close the door during the push back from the gate when she fell. New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) reports “Ms. Lobo fell several meters to the hard tarmac” and that the flight was delayed for over an hour from its planned 7:00 a.m. takeoff time.

The Business Times reports Ms. Lobo was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. According to NTDV, Nanavati Hospital chief Rajendra Patankar told reporters that aside from the injuries to her legs, Ms. Lobo has “soft tissue injuries to her chest, abdomen and lower spine.”

This is the latest incident involving Air India in the last few months. Last week, an Air India plane traveling from the south Indian city of Trichy to Dubai hit an airport wall upon takeoff and had to be diverted to land in Mumbai, after it had flown for almost three hours with a damaged body.

And in July, two Air India planes had to be grounded after passengers complained of being covered with bedbug bites during their flights.