Here are the most expensive Air Jordans to sell on StockX and Stadium Goods, where rare pairs have gone for as much as $20,000

caption Only 10 pairs of these Air Jordans were ever made. They were released in collaboration with Eminem and Carhartt. source Stadium Goods

The global sneaker resale market is currently worth at least $2 billion, a recent analysis by Cowen & Co. estimated.

Nike Air Jordans often sell for more than the average sneaker.

StockX and Stadium Goods are two of the top online marketplaces for reselling sneakers.

We consulted StockX and Stadium Goods to find the most expensive Air Jordan sneakers that the companies have ever sold. StockX, for example, once sold a pair of Jordan 11 Retro Premium Derek Jeter sneakers for $18,257.

Air Jordans are perhaps one of the most iconic sneakers to come from the Nike brand.

NBA star Michael Jordan teamed up with Nike in 1984 to launch the brand. The popularity of the sneakers has ebbed and flowed with time. But these days, the resale market for the iconic brand is practically soaring.

We consulted StockX and Stadium Goods to find the most expensive Air Jordans that have ever sold on either marketplace.

Here are the most expensive pairs:

16. Jordan 1 Retro Legends of Summer Red Glitter

source StockX

Highest individual price sold: $7,000 on StockX

Release date: June 1, 2014

These rare glittered sneakers are from Justin Timberlake’s and Jay-Z’s fall 2013 “Legends of Summer” tour, according to a listing in luxury resaler The RealReal. At the time of the release, only a few pairs were given to fans, Footwear News reported.

15. Jordan 1 Retro Fragment Friends and Family

source StockX

Highest individual price sold: $7,500 on StockX

Release date: December 27, 2014

The black Fragment logo on the heel of this Air Jordan 1 was meant to designate this release for friends and family of the Jordan brand.

13 (tie). Jordan 5 Retro Tokyo T23

source StockX

Highest individual price sold: $8,500 on StockX

Release date: April 29, 2011

This special-edition Air Jordan 5, complete with a Japanese character on the heel, was designed to celebrate the opening of the Jordan Tokyo 23 store in Japan, according to a product description on Goat.

13 (tie). Jordan 1 Retro High colette (F&F)

source StockX

Highest individual price sold: $8,500 on StockX

Release date: March 21, 2018

The Jordan brand released this special-edition sneaker to celebrate the closing of Colette, the Parisian boutique, Highnobiety reported. The outpost’s signature white and blue, as well as its years of service (1997 to 2017), can be observed on the shoe.

12. Jordan 1 Retro Legends of Summer Red

source StockX

Highest individual price sold: $9,000 on StockX

Release date: June 1, 2014

These rare sneakers are also from Justin Timberlake’s and Jay-Z’s fall 2013 “Legends of Summer” tour, Footwear News reported. On average, this suede style goes for slightly less than the glitter version on StockX, though individually, this pair has sold for higher.

11. Jordan 4 Retro Oregon Ducks

source StockX

Highest individual price sold: $10,500 on StockX

Release date: January 1, 2012

This Ducks-inspired colorway is one of the few Air Jordan designs that honor the University of Oregon football team, according to a listing on Goat.

10. Jordan 4 Retro Wahlburgers

source StockX

Highest individual price sold: $11,000 on StockX

Release date: January 1, 2018

Actor Mark Wahlberg also teamed up with the Jordan brand to release this Air Jordan 4 that references the actor’s restaurant chain. Wahlberg raffled off 30 pairs of the shoes to benefit people affected by the 2018 California wildfires.

8 (tie). Air Jordan 3 Retro Solefly

source Stadium Goods

Highest individual price sold: $12,000 on Stadium Goods

Release date: April 1, 2014

Miami sneaker boutique Solefly and the Jordan brand teamed up for this limited release with a colorway inspired by the Florida state lottery. This model was never released to the public.

8 (tie). Jordan 5 Retro Transformers

source StockX

Highest individual price sold: $12,000 on StockX

Release date: June 29, 2017

Wahlberg released these sneakers in collaboration with the Jordan brand to celebrate the release of “Transformers: The Last Knight.” These shoes have sold for an average price of $7,633 on StockX.

7. The 10: Air Jordan 1 Off White

source Stadium Goods

Highest individual price sold: $13,837.85 on Stadium Goods

Release date: September 9, 2017

This design was based off the “Chicago” Air Jordan and is a part of “THE TEN” collection. One of the most interesting features of this rare model is the signature red zip tie on the laces.

6. Jordan Kobe PE Pack 3/8

source StockX

Highest individual price sold: $15,000 on StockX

Release date: February 14, 2016

The Jordan brand released these special-edition Air Jordans in 2016 to celebrate basketball legend Kobe Bryant. These sneakers, which are a tribute to Bryant’s 20 years in the NBA, are designed with the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers.

5. Jordan 11 Retro Premium Derek Jeter

source Sotheby’s

Highest individual price sold: $18,257 on StockX

Release date: May 14, 2017

Designed to celebrate baseball legend Derek Jeter’s retirement from the New York Yankees, these are the most expensive Air Jordans that have sold on StockX. A pair also went up for bidding for $30,000 at the Sotheby’s rare sneaker auction.

4. Air Jordan 4 Retro Undefeated

source Stadium Goods

Highest individual price sold: $18,500 on Stadium Goods

Release date: June 23, 2005

The release of this Air Jordan 4 marked the first time the Jordan brand collaborated with a third party to produce a sneaker and was limited to 79 pairs in its 2005 release.

1 (tie). Air Jordan 3 Retro Grateful

source Stadium Goods

Highest individual price sold: $20,000 on Stadium Goods

Release date: June 23, 2017

These Air Jordans, made in collaboration with DJ Khaled, commemorate the release of his “Grateful” album. When they were first released in 2017, only a limited number of pairs were handed out to fans who bought the album and to the friends and family of DJ Khaled and the Jordan brand. On StockX, these sneakers have sold for an average price of $8,137.

1 (tie). Air Jordan 4 Retro Eminem X Carhartt

source Stadium Goods

Highest individual price sold: $20,000 on Stadium Goods

Release date: November 23, 2015

Rapper Eminem and Carhartt collaborated with Jordan to release this pair of Air Jordans. Only 10 pairs of this model were released on eBay in 2015.

1 (tie). Air Jordan 5 Retro Michigan Fab 5

source Stadium Goods

Highest individual price sold: $20,000 on Stadium Goods

Release date: May 1, 2017

These Air Jordan 5 shoes were created to honor the legendary “Fab Five” college basketball players who made their name playing for the University of Michigan in the early 1990s. These shoes were not originally released to the public. StockX sold the same pair for $11,500.