Air New Zealand is trialling edible, vanilla-flavored cookie coffee cups on board and in its lounges to help reduce waste

Air New Zealand is trialling edible cookie coffee cups made by Twiice.

Air New Zealand is trialling edible coffee cups made from cookies.

The vanilla biscotti cups will be served both on-board and in the regional airport lounge in Auckland, Stuff reports.

As well as hot drinks, the cups, made by Twiice, will be used as bowls for desserts such as ice cream.

The trial has been launched in a bid to reduce waste.

The cups are made by sustainable New Zealand company Twiice and will be used not just for hot drinks but also in the place of bowls for desserts such as ice cream.

The cups are simply made from wheat flour, sugar, egg, and vanilla essence, according to Twiice’s website, and a six-pack of cups retails for $23 NZD ($15 USD).

According to Air New Zealand Lounge Leader Stratos Scanlan, the company serves about 600 coffees in its Auckland regional lounge on any given morning.

“We’ve been working in partnership with innovative New Zealand company Twiice to explore the future of edible coffee cups,” Air New Zealand customer experience manager Niki Chave told Stuff.

“Our current cups are compostable, but the ultimate goal would be to remove these totally from landfills.”

In July 2019, Air New Zealand announced it was rolling out plant-based coffee cups, getting rid of single-use plastic water bottles and plastic sauce sachets from its Business Premier and Premium Economy cabins, and is also gradually replacing plastic soft drink cups.

Air New Zealand isn’t the first company to introduce edible coffee cups – Italian coffee brand Lavazza, for example, started using them as far back as 2012.

