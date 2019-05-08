A woman was reportedly thrown off a flight in New Zealand after she ‘put her fingers in her ears’ and refused to watch air safety instructions

caption Air New Zealand reportedly kicked a woman off its flight because she refused to listen to flight safety instructions. source NanoStockk/ iStock

A couple sitting on an exit row on an Air New Zealand flight on Tuesday refused to read the plane’s safety card or watch the safety video, Stuff.co.nz reported.

When flight staff asked them to pay attention, the woman “put her fingers in her ears,” Stuff reported a fellow passenger as saying.

The pilot eventually had to return to the gate and threw the woman out, Stuff and The Guardian reported. The flight was delayed by 25 minutes.

Air New Zealand kicked a woman off a flight after she refused to listen to air safety instructions before takeoff, Stuff.co.nz reported.

The unnamed woman, who was traveling with another unnamed man, had been sitting in an exit row on their flight from Wellington to Auckland on Tuesday morning local time, Stuff reported.

The pair refused to read the plane’s flight safety instruction card or watch the safety video that started playing on monitors, Stuff cited a fellow passenger as saying.

As the safety video was playing, the couple started looking at their phones, Stuff reported. The woman also started looking at her book as a flight attendant held up the flight safety card for her to view.

The fellow passenger added, according to Stuff: “A flight attendant said very patiently: ‘Can you please watch what’s happening because this is the exit row.'”

“The flight attendant was super kind and kept asking her, but the woman put her fingers in her ears,” the passenger said, as cited by Stuff.

Other passengers asked the man and the woman to pay attention to the instructions so they could get on with the flight, but the couple refused, Stuff reported. Their refusal to cooperate delayed the flight by a total of 25 minutes, Stuff said.

The pilot returned the plane to the gate as a result of the woman’s refusal to cooperate with flight staff, Stuff and The Guardian reported. She was eventually thrown off the flight. It’s not clear whether the man was also removed.

When flight staff told the woman she was getting kicked off the plane, she pulled out her phone and loudly tried to book another flight on Jetstar, the Australian budget airline, Stuff reported.

Air New Zealand confirmed the flight’s delay to The Guardian, citing a passenger who “failed to comply with crew instructions.”

“Police were waiting at the gate when the aircraft returned and the customer disembarked,” an airline representative said, as cited by The Guardian.

INSIDER has contacted Air New Zealand and the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand for comment.