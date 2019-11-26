AirAsia and AirAsia X have been named best low-cost airline in Asia again

AirAsia offers “outstanding value and a great experience”, AirlineRatings.com said. The Straits Times

AirAsia and its partner airline AirAsia X have been jointly named the best low cost airline in Asia Pacific again at this year’s Airline Excellence Awards by AirlineRatings.com.

The award is judged by the Australia-based aviation website through a five-star rating system considering factors such as in-flight entertainment, cabin space and comfort, beverages, food, and seat recline.

This is the second time the Malaysian low-cost carrier has bagged the award, after taking the title from Scoot in 2018.

Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief at AirlineRatings.com, said that the AirAsia win was “richly deserved” and that the airline is in a “dominant market position”.

“These airlines have made travel affordable for tens of millions throughout Asia, and they offer outstanding value and a great experience,” he added.

In June, AirAsia was also named the world’s best low-cost airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

AirAsia Group chief executive Tony Fernandes said in a statement that the airline will continue to focus on “delivering the very best value airfares for short, medium and long haul travel throughout Asia Pacific”.

The airline is currently looking at slashing fuel burns to help keep airfares low through the new additions of Airbus’ A330 neo wide-body and A321 Xtra Long Range aircraft.

Benyamin Ismail, AirAsia X’s chief executive officer, said that the two aircraft will provide the carrier with the “lowest possible operating costs to expand its network and enable even more people to fly further for less”.

This will allow AirAsia X to further expand into markets like Australia, and “explore new longer haul markets including Europe, which are currently under review,” he added.

The two Kuala Lumpur-based airlines have 272 total aircraft today, flying to more than 150 destinations in 25 markets.

