AirAsia is selling a red burger created by New York star chef Hong Thaimee to raise money for AIDS prevention

AirAsia Group head of brand Rudy Khaw and (RED) chef ambassador Hong Thaimee launching the new INSPI(RED) Burger, flanked by cabin crew. AirAsia

From July 2, hungry AirAsia passengers will have the opportunity to contribute to a good cause by simply pre-ordering a special in-flight meal put together by a renowned chef.

On Tuesday (July 2), the low-cost carrier said it has partnered non-governmental organisation (RED) and New York-based celebrity chef ambassador Hong Thaimee to support the fight against AIDS.

And the crown jewel of this collaboration is the INSPI(RED) Burger, a Thai-American fusion burger created by Thaimee and the newest addition to AirAsia’s in-flight Asean menu – dubbed “Santan”.

The burger features a chicken patty infused with fish sauce, kaffir lime leaves and lemongrass, topped with nam prik noom mayo (a green chilli mayonnaise), shredded purple cabbage and tomato on a red beetroot bun.

According to AirAsia, 10 per cent of sales from every INSPI(RED) Burger sold will go to The Global Fund – which (RED) is a partner of – to support HIV and AIDS testing, counselling, treatment and prevention programmes in the Asean region.

Thaimee, who hails from Chiang Mai, Thailand, is known as one of the most celebrated Thai chefs in the US and an icon of her homeland’s culinary culture.

She was formerly a model and business executive in Bangkok before moving to New York where she learnt cooking through stints at famous restaurants Jean-Georges’ Spice Market and Perry Street despite having little kitchen experience.

Chef Hong Thaimee had little kitchen experience before beginning her stints at world-renowned restaurants Jean-Georges’ Spice Market and Perry Street. Facebook / Hong Thaimee

After five years of training, Thaimee left Jean-Georges in 2012 to open her own restaurant Thaimee Table (previously known as “Ngam”) in New York’s East Village. In the following year, the restaurant was ranked “Best Thai Food” in New York City by American news and culture paper The Village Voice.

“As a Thai chef based in New York, I wanted to combine the best of both worlds – Thai flavours and the classic all-American burger – to make a meal that would be easy for the airline passengers to enjoy,” she said of the new AirAsia-exclusive creation.

The INSPI(RED) Burger is available for pre-booking on all flights except for those operated by AirAsia India and AirAsia Japan, the airline said.

