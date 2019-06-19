AirAsia is the world’s top budget airline of 2019: Skytrax

AirAsia was crowned the world’s best budget airline, while sister company AirAsia X won the award for the best budget premium cabin in the world. Reuters

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia has been named the world’s best budget airline at this year’s Skytrax World Airline Awards, which are considered the Oscars of the aviation industry.

This is the 11th year in a row it has won the award.

The airline’s sister company, AirAsia X, also won an award for the best budget premium cabin in the world, while national carrier Malaysian Airlines won the title of Asia’s most-improved airline.

AirAsia Group Berhad Executive Chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said that the airline championed affordable travel and excellent service.

Read also: A chilling report suggests the pilot on MH370 may have depressurized the cabin, ‘gently’ killing the more than 200 passengers on board before crashing

Skytrax’s awards, which are now in their 19th year, are decided by an annual customer satisfaction survey, which this year polled over 21.6 million travellers across 100 nationalities.

Skytrax said the survey, which is available in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Japanese and Chinese, had seen a “substantial increase” in the number of Chinese and Spanish surveys completed.

The 2019 Awards ranked the top five airlines in the world as Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific and Emirates respectively.

Read also: The 20 best airlines in the world for 2019

Singapore Airlines also nabbed the title of World’s Best First Class, while Qatar won World’s Best Business Class, and Japan Airlines won World’s Best Economy Class.

Read also: