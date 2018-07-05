AirAsia’s new inflight e-marketplace Ourshop promises ‘365 days of shopping indulgence’ – with first partner Plaza Bali

The online marketplace would see 80 million guests connected to a range of airport, high street and local specialist retailers at competitive prices. AirAsia

Malaysian low-cost carrier AirAsia just soft-launched its inflight e-marketplace Ourshop with its first airport partner, Plaza Bali Duty & Tax Free in Jakarta on Wednesday (Jul 4).

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said in a statement that Ourshop will connect the airline’s projected 80 million guests in 2018 to a range of airport, high street and local specialist retailers at competitive prices.

He added that consumers can expect convenient shopping experiences with cashless transactions, multiple delivery options from the airport, with the choice to collect their items in-store or have them delivered to their homes. These features will be rolled out in phases.

“What used to be a 20-minute shopping experience as travellers rush to their boarding gates is now 365 days of shopping indulgence,” said Fernandes.

Consumers can earn and redeem AirAsia Big loyalty points each time they shop on the digital marketplace and when they accumulate travel mileage. The points can in turn be used for transactions on all of the airline’s platforms.

Shoppers are provided the option to pay with their BigPay e-wallet, allowing them to shop across currencies without foreign exchange disadvantages and expensive credit card fees.

Retailers will be able to leverage AirAsia’s “marketing machine” of multiple consumer touchpoints along the travel journey, namely online booking, social media, check-ins, boarding gates, onboard Wi-Fi and arrival.

Retailers associated with Ourshop will also be given access to travellers’ insights as well as their departing and arrival destinations, enabling more precise marketing and product delivery.

AirAsia plans to make its Ourshop marketplace a standalone product, available to other airlines too, to help forge a new way of travel shopping across all geographies and travel sectors.