Airbnb is holding an all-hands meeting and rumors are circulating among employees that layoffs may be on the agenda

caption Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. source REUTERS/Mike Segar

Airbnb is holding an all-hands meeting Tuesday, Business Insider has learned.

Rumors have been circulating recently in anonymous online forums that the company may be making announcements about additional layoffs.

Airbnb has already laid off contractors and postponed internships as it navigates economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Airbnb is holding an all-hands meeting Tuesday at noon, Business Insider has learned. At the same time, Airbnb employees have been posting on online forum Blind over the past few months that the company is weighing additional layoffs as its business continues to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

One commenter speculated about rumors of layoffs in March, with an Airbnb employee replying that the company’s talks with investors had “delayed things” until May.

The company has already announced significant layoffs among its contractor workforce and postponed internships and new grad hires until 2021.