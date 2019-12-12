Airbnb Experiences makes it easy to gift someone a memorable experiential gift — from pizza tours in Brooklyn to surf lessons in Malibu

caption Give the gift of adventure with an Airbnb Experience. source Airbnb/Facebook

Giving the gift of an experience is both meaningful and memorable, making it a great choice for the holidays.

Airbnb Experiences offers a curated selection of activities led by local hosts all over the world.

Below, you’ll find some examples of great Airbnb Experiences in cities around the globe, all of which make great gifts. Whether you book a pizza tour in their home city or plan a horseback riding adventure for their next vacation, you can’t go wrong, especially if you join them.

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of our holiday 2019 gift guides for more inspiration.

With the holidays right around the corner, you’re probably thinking about what to get for the special people in your life. Maybe the new iPhone? A Fitbit? A cool pair of sneakers?

All of those material items still make great gifts, don’t get me wrong. But if you really want to give them a gift they won’t forget, go for an experience.

Unlike tangible gifts, experiences never really lose their allure. Even once they’re in the past, experiences live on as great memories. Even science says the key to happiness isn’t a collection of the latest gadgets, but the people and relationships we surround ourselves with.

Don’t be intimidated – an experiential gift doesn’t need to be a grand gesture or take forever to curate. Airbnb Experiences is the lesser-known section of the vacation rental site. It’s home to thousands of unique events, activities, and tours led by local hosts in cities all around the world. And, it’s super easy to book through the Airbnb site. If you’re looking for a special gift-worthy experience for anyone on your list, Airbnb Experiences is worth checking out.

Below, we’ve hand-picked some Airbnb Experiences from cities around the world that make great gifts, to give you a sense of what you’ll find on the site.

Keep reading for some global inspiration or head straight to Airbnb Experiences to find a unique experience gift in their town.

See 7 Airbnb Experiences to get you started on your search:

Stroll and eat pizza in Brooklyn

source Airbnb

If they want to explore Brooklyn like a true New Yorker, they have to try lots of pizza. This tour will take them to five pizzerias where they’ll get to taste different pies and learn what makes New York pizza special.

Explore the music and culture in Havana

source Airbnb

Spend the day learning about the sounds of Cuba with local DJ and music producer, DJ Jigue. They’ll go to his home studio to hear some Afro-Cuban music, learn about the genre’s roots, and even visit a local vinyl shop to pick up some records to bring home.

Make handmade pasta in Rome

source Airbnb

Nothing beats grandma’s home cooking, especially when it’s homemade fresh pasta. This class is an authentic way to experience Italian home cooking, complete with pasta-making, wine-drinking, and of course, a lot of eating.

Learn to surf in Malibu

source Airbnb

If they love spending time outdoors and on the water, they’ll love this two-day adventure. They’ll get to hike the canyons, camp out in a vineyard, and learn how to surf from an experienced instructor, all in beautiful Malibu.

Make sushi rolls in Tokyo

source Airbnb

Making sushi is a craft. This class will teach them how to cook the perfect sushi rice, which they’ll then use to make nigiri and sushi rolls. Hopefully they’ll be able to take some of the skills home with them.

Drink like a local in London

source Airbnb

There’s no better way to explore London’s pub culture than with a walking tour that covers some of the city’s most interesting venues, like a bar where the Rolling Stones first played. You’ll get a history lesson on the music and culture of Soho, plus some pints.

Go horse whispering in Barcelona

source Airbnb

This very unique experience is an animal lover’s dream. They’ll get to learn how to communicate and interact with horses with the help of an equine therapist.