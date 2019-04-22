You can rent a beautiful 6-bedroom mansion with a pool on Airbnb for $17 per night, but you only have one day to book

caption This massive estate can be rented for $17 a night during the World Book Day sale. source Airbnb

World Book Day is on Tuesday, April 23, and Airbnb has a special offer for those looking to bring the worlds of their favorite stories to life.

On Tuesday, 10 hosts will offer their literary-inspired spaces for $17 a night, plus applicable taxes and fees. That’s the same price as the average cost of a book. Customers will have the chance to choose between selected dates throughout May, June, and July.

The list includes homes reminiscent of some of the most popular novels, such as a home in New Bern, North Carolina, that evokes the setting of “The Notebook,” and a massive estate in the village of Chawton, England, that was the birthplace of “Pride and Prejudice.”

One of the most impressive places on sale is a grand estate in Bridgehampton, New York, that Airbnb says looks straight out of “The Great Gatsby.” The six-room estate will be eligible for the $17 sale for stays booked for May 10 through May 12, and May 17 through May 19.

Here’s a look inside the house.

Fans of “The Great Gatsby” can book this grand estate in Bridgehampton, New York.

caption The house features six bedrooms. source Airbnb

The house features immaculately maintained grounds surrounding the estate.

The house is located on a quiet cul de sac.

caption Guests have given the location positive reviews. source Airbnb

100% of guests have given the house a five-star rating for the location.

The backyard has a large heated salt-water pool.

caption There is a pool cleaning fee. source Airbnb

The listing states that there is a $185 pool cleaning fee for when the pool is open from May through October.

Read more: The best food-themed pool floats for the summer

The outdoor patio offers tons of seating.

caption The patio is right if front of the pool. source Airbnb

There are two lounge chairs and a table for 10.

The interior has been newly decorated.

caption The living room appears to have plenty of seating. source Airbnb

The living room pictured above features a cozy fireplace and smart TV.

The kitchen offers plenty of room for entertaining.

caption There are three bar stools along the island. source Airbnb

There’s even a smart TV next to the dining-room table.

The first master suite is just as impressive as the breathtaking exterior.

caption The walls are a light shade of green. source Airbnb

It features an en-suite bathroom and multiple windows for tons of natural lighting.

There’s a second master bedroom on the first floor as well.

caption The first floor has two master bedrooms. source Airbnb

It also features an en-suite bathroom, though the walls are a lighter shade of pink.

The first floor also houses a guest bedroom.

caption Multiple guests can sleep in this room. source Airbnb

It contains two beds with an en-suite bathroom.

The second floor has a guest room with a queen-sized bed.

caption The second floor houses three more rooms. source Airbnb

It’s also furnished with a writing desk and a spacious area rug.

The second guest room features a small skylight-style window.

caption The second guest room has a queen-sized bed. source Airbnb

The rooms have been rated as “sparkling clean” by guests who have stayed there recently.

There’s a spacious room on the second floor that would be ideal for families with kids.

caption This room can fit several guests. source Airbnb

The large room also has an en-suite bathroom.

There’s also a game room and bar for entertaining.

caption The game room is spacious and open. source Airbnb

The room features a pool table, plenty of seating, and a small bar cart along the wall.

There’s also a theater room for movie nights.

caption The L-shaped couch offers plenty of seating. source Airbnb

The theater features a projector screen so you can watch “The Great Gatsby” while you’re at it.

Find out more about the estate here and about Airbnb’s World Book Day sale here.