You can rent a beautiful 6-bedroom mansion with a pool on Airbnb for $17 per night, but you only have one day to book

- source
- Airbnb
- Airbnb is offering select literary-inspired spaces for $17 a night for World Book Day on Tuesday, April 23.
- The sale includes 10 houses, including ones that evoke the setting of “The Notebook” and “Pride and Prejudice.”
- The most eye-catching space on the list appears to be a massive six-bedroom estate that Airbnb says is reminiscent of “The Great Gatsby.”
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
World Book Day is on Tuesday, April 23, and Airbnb has a special offer for those looking to bring the worlds of their favorite stories to life.
On Tuesday, 10 hosts will offer their literary-inspired spaces for $17 a night, plus applicable taxes and fees. That’s the same price as the average cost of a book. Customers will have the chance to choose between selected dates throughout May, June, and July.
The list includes homes reminiscent of some of the most popular novels, such as a home in New Bern, North Carolina, that evokes the setting of “The Notebook,” and a massive estate in the village of Chawton, England, that was the birthplace of “Pride and Prejudice.”
One of the most impressive places on sale is a grand estate in Bridgehampton, New York, that Airbnb says looks straight out of “The Great Gatsby.” The six-room estate will be eligible for the $17 sale for stays booked for May 10 through May 12, and May 17 through May 19.
Here’s a look inside the house.
Fans of “The Great Gatsby” can book this grand estate in Bridgehampton, New York.
- source
- Airbnb
The house features immaculately maintained grounds surrounding the estate.
The house is located on a quiet cul de sac.
- source
- Airbnb
100% of guests have given the house a five-star rating for the location.
The backyard has a large heated salt-water pool.
- source
- Airbnb
The listing states that there is a $185 pool cleaning fee for when the pool is open from May through October.
Read more: The best food-themed pool floats for the summer
The outdoor patio offers tons of seating.
- source
- Airbnb
There are two lounge chairs and a table for 10.
The interior has been newly decorated.
- source
- Airbnb
The living room pictured above features a cozy fireplace and smart TV.
The kitchen offers plenty of room for entertaining.
- source
- Airbnb
There’s even a smart TV next to the dining-room table.
The first master suite is just as impressive as the breathtaking exterior.
- source
- Airbnb
It features an en-suite bathroom and multiple windows for tons of natural lighting.
There’s a second master bedroom on the first floor as well.
- source
- Airbnb
It also features an en-suite bathroom, though the walls are a lighter shade of pink.
The first floor also houses a guest bedroom.
- source
- Airbnb
It contains two beds with an en-suite bathroom.
The second floor has a guest room with a queen-sized bed.
- source
- Airbnb
It’s also furnished with a writing desk and a spacious area rug.
The second guest room features a small skylight-style window.
- source
- Airbnb
The rooms have been rated as “sparkling clean” by guests who have stayed there recently.
There’s a spacious room on the second floor that would be ideal for families with kids.
- source
- Airbnb
The large room also has an en-suite bathroom.
There’s also a game room and bar for entertaining.
- source
- Airbnb
The room features a pool table, plenty of seating, and a small bar cart along the wall.
There’s also a theater room for movie nights.
- source
- Airbnb
The theater features a projector screen so you can watch “The Great Gatsby” while you’re at it.
Find out more about the estate here and about Airbnb’s World Book Day sale here.