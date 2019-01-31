10 dreamy Airbnbs people loved in 2018, from a secluded treehouse to a house built into a cliff

caption The “LUC 22 Boutique Alpine Retreat” in Queenstown, New Zealand was extremely popular last year. source Airbnb

Airbnb recently announced its most-liked Instagram photos of 2018.

The photos depict 10 Airbnb homes around the world, four of which are located in Italy.

Each location offers stunning nature views, and many of the homes are situated next to bodies of water.

We’ve rounded up 17 photos of the destinations that will make you want to stay there on your next vacation.

Airbnb is starting off the new year with some travel inspiration.

In a blog post on its website, the lodging site has released a list of its most-liked homes on Instagram in 2018. The list depicts Airbnb homes across the world, spanning from New Zealand to California. The most popular destination on the list is Italy, with four of the site’s most popular homes dotted across the nation.

While each home has something unique to offer, the 10 locations share one thing in common: breathtaking views of nature. Here are 17 photos that will make you daydream about booking a vacation.

10. The “Triangle Siargao” in the Philippines has remained a popular destination since 2017.

caption The modern home is geometric in design. source Airbnb

Located on Siargao Island, this Airbnb home is ideal for two guests. It’s described as “an A-frame house lost in the jungle” in its listing, and offers views of lush greenery.

Dog lovers would also enjoy staying there.

caption Blue and Bellow roam the Airbnb home, and greet visitors who stay there. source Airbnb

The site is home to two dogs, named Blue and Mellow, who are said to greet visitors once they arrive.

9. An “Exclusive Villa with Private Dock” was one of four Italian Airbnb homes to make the list.

caption Lounge chairs are set up for visitors to enjoy the ocean view. source Airbnb

This home is located right along the water in Piano di Sorrento, Italy. Travelers who stay there can take a dip in a saltwater pool amid views of the surrounding mountains.

Up to five guests can stay in the Mediterranean-style home.

caption The home’s living area features three large windows, providing great views of the water. source Airbnb

According to the Airbnb’s listing, this location was “built on a cliff of the Amalfi Coast.” As a result, visitors have access to views of the rocks and water from nearly every spot in the house.

8. This home in Perledo, Lake Como, Italy, was the eighth most popular on Airbnb’s Instagram account.

caption The balcony offers privacy with stunning views. source Airbnb

The house can fit up to four guests, and offers awe-inspiring views of Lake Como. Airbnb users particularly loved the home’s small balconies, which extend out from other rooms and feature tables and chairs.

Visitors can also swim in the home’s private pool.

caption The pool remains open from the end of April to the end of September. source Airbnb

When you’re not in the pool or lounging around it, there’s plenty to do in the area. According to the Airbnb listing, you could take a scenic walk, go cycling, and, depending on the time of year, do some skiing.

7. Yet another popular site in Italy is the “Vintage Design and Contemporary Art” home.

caption The two large sofas can be converted into beds. source Airbnb

The location is one of the most modern Airbnb locations on the list. The home is equipped with Wi-Fi, a full kitchen, elevator, washing machine, and television, among other things.

The home is located in Trastevere, Italy.

caption An outdoor seating area allows visitors to enjoy the serene town of Trastevere. source Airbnb

“The busy area of bars and restaurants of Trastevere” is within walking distance of the Airbnb home, according to its listing page.

6. The sixth most popular home among Airbnb’s Instagram followers is located in New South Wales, Australia.

caption Up to four people can stay in the “The Boat House.” source Airbnb

Called “The Boat House,” this Airbnb location is aptly named. According to its listing page, travelers can only access the Airbnb home by boat or train.

5. Travelers heading to Morocco will want to check out the “Beautiful Riad Marrakech” Airbnb home.

caption The home’s pool is a popular spot among tourists. source Airbnb

The home was designed to provide visitors with “an experience away from tourism,” according to the home’s Airbnb listing.

Instead, travelers are encouraged to focus on “local craft work and arts, flea markets, washed out colors, rituals and culinary delights.”

4. The fourth most-liked photo on Airbnb’s Instagram page depicts the “Joshua Tree Campover Cabin.”

caption This home is ideal for couples, as it can fit up to two guests per visit. source Airbnb

This California home is the perfect place to view sunsets and sunrises from the desert, according to its Airbnb listing.

The inside of the Airbnb home includes tons of amenities.

caption The home’s aesthetic perfectly represents the surrounding desert. source Airbnb

Travelers can enjoy the home’s coffee maker, air conditioning, hair dryer, and kitchen, among other features.

3. Airbnb’s Instagram followers also loved the “Willow Treehouse” in Willow, New York.

caption The Airbnb home is located in the middle of a woodland area. source Airbnb

Up to two guests can stay in the treehouse per night, and can “enjoy reading, chilling, or swimming,” according to the home’s Airbnb listing.

Visitors can view the surrounding woodland from all areas of the treehouse.

caption The house is located 15 minutes away from Woodstock, New York. source Airbnb

There’s also a hot tub, pond, and sleeping loft to indulge in.

2. The “Lazzarella Room” in Ravello, Italy, is located in an ancient water mill.

caption Out of the home’s decorative windows, you’ll see views of the surrounding villages. source Airbnb

The Airbnb home was designed in the ’70s and ’80s, creating a vintage aesthetic.

The “LUC 22 Boutique Alpine Retreat” in Queenstown, New Zealand, was the most popular home on Airbnb’s Instagram in 2018.

caption Up to two guests can stay in the Airbnb home per night. source Airbnb

The Airbnb’s listing page describes the style of home as “modern industrial architecture meets old-world charm.”

From the home’s bedrooms, visitors can view the surrounding lake and mountains.

caption Even the home’s bathroom includes views of the outdoors. source Airbnb

Among the amenities promised are Wi-Fi, breakfast, and a clothing dryer, among other things, according to the home’s listing page.

