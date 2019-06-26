Airbnb is pushing deeper into the luxury sector with 2,000 high-end listings around the world, and prices reach as high as $200,000 per night

- source
- Airbnb Luxe is a new feature on Airbnb that gives users access to over 2,000 exclusive luxury properties around the world, according to the company’s press release.
- The feature includes trip designers who coordinate everything from trip activities to private chefs.
- The average price of a Luxe home is $1,500 per night. Homes can be as low as $1,000 a night and as high as $200,000 a night, according to Airbnb.
Airbnb is giving luxury a try.
According to the company’s press release, Airbnb Luxe will give users access to over 2,000 exclusive properties around the world. Users can stay in high-end properties ranging from the Fleming Villa in Jamaica where Ian Fleming wrote his novels to a sky loft in Darlinghurst, Australia.
Each property is judged on design and functionality and put through a 300-point evaluation that measures everything from kitchen appliances to bedroom and bathroom ratios. The home is then re-evaluated by a global design expert and visited in person before it’s accepted, an Airbnb representative told Business Insider.
Each Luxe booking comes with a trip designer who assists with the planning of the trip. Trip designers can arrange services including child care, private chefs, in-house massages, and personal training sessions. The service comes at no extra cost.
An Airbnb representative told Business Insider that anyone can access Airbnb Luxe through a landing page or through the Airbnb homepage.
The launch of Airbnb Luxe comes two years after the company purchased the luxury rental company Luxury Retreats. Airbnb is worth $31 billion, and as of 2019, it offers over 6 million places to stay in more than 81,000 cities and 191 countries.
As previously reported by Business Insider, in June 2019 Airbnb also launched “Adventures,” a platform offering 200 “bucket list-worthy” travel experiences hosted by “local experts.” There are 200 Adventures available to Airbnb users, including a trek through the Amazonian jungle and a UFO-hunting trip in the US Southwest.