Airbnb is pushing deeper into the luxury sector with 2,000 high-end listings around the world, and prices reach as high as $200,000 per night

caption A sky loft in Darlinghurst, Australia. source Airbnb

Airbnb Luxe is a new feature on Airbnb that gives users access to over 2,000 exclusive luxury properties around the world, according to the company’s press release.

The feature includes trip designers who coordinate everything from trip activities to private chefs.

The average price of a Luxe home is $1,500 per night. Homes can be as low as $1,000 a night and as high as $200,000 a night, according to Airbnb.

Airbnb is giving luxury a try.

According to the company’s press release, Airbnb Luxe will give users access to over 2,000 exclusive properties around the world. Users can stay in high-end properties ranging from the Fleming Villa in Jamaica where Ian Fleming wrote his novels to a sky loft in Darlinghurst, Australia.

Each property is judged on design and functionality and put through a 300-point evaluation that measures everything from kitchen appliances to bedroom and bathroom ratios. The home is then re-evaluated by a global design expert and visited in person before it’s accepted, an Airbnb representative told Business Insider.

Each Luxe booking comes with a trip designer who assists with the planning of the trip. Trip designers can arrange services including child care, private chefs, in-house massages, and personal training sessions. The service comes at no extra cost.

An Airbnb representative told Business Insider that anyone can access Airbnb Luxe through a landing page or through the Airbnb homepage.

The launch of Airbnb Luxe comes two years after the company purchased the luxury rental company Luxury Retreats. Airbnb is worth $31 billion, and as of 2019, it offers over 6 million places to stay in more than 81,000 cities and 191 countries.

As previously reported by Business Insider, in June 2019 Airbnb also launched “Adventures,” a platform offering 200 “bucket list-worthy” travel experiences hosted by “local experts.” There are 200 Adventures available to Airbnb users, including a trek through the Amazonian jungle and a UFO-hunting trip in the US Southwest.