Airbnb has launched Online Experiences so you can meditate with Japanese Buddhist monks and make pasta with Italian nonnas all from home

- Airbnb
- Airbnb has launched Online Experiences, allowing us to connect with people around the world and learn new skills from locals.
- Experiences on offer include meditation with a Japanese Buddhist monk, pasta-making with Italian nonnas in Rome, and K-BEAUTY 101 with a TV Host in Seoul.
- Each experience is livestreamed via Zoom.
- As well as connecting people around the world, the new platform has been designed as a way to ensure Airbnb hosts still retain some income despite not being able to conduct their classes in person.
- The online experiences are all cheaper than the real life equivalent – Swedish bun baking, for example, costs £21 ($26) virtually instead of £63 ($78).
Travel plans canceled due to the coronavirus?
Well, while you may no longer be able to go abroad, you can now bring the vacation to you.
Airbnb has launched Online Experiences, allowing people to have authentic experiences with locals around the world livestreamed into their homes.
From cooking and cocktail making to meditation and magic, led by people in places as far afield as Japan, Mexico, and Italy, the list of activities on offer is certainly diverse.
Here are some of the highlights:
- Meditation with a Japanese Buddhist Monk (Osaka, Japan)
- Secrets of Magic (London, United Kingdom)
- Mystical Coffee and Fortune Reading (New York, New York)
- Quarantinis, GINspiration at Home (Bath, United Kingdom)
- Learn to Cook Mexican Salsas (Mexico City, Mexico)
- Irish Dance Masterclass (Galway, Ireland)
- Remote Rescue Goats (Catskills, New York)
- Virtual Bike Tour with 2x Gold Medalist Triathlete – Alistair Brownlee (Yorkshire, United Kingdom)
- Guided Meditation with Sleepy Sheep (Loch Lomond, United Kingdom)
- Grandma’s Pasta (Rome, Italy)
- K-BEAUTY 101 with a TV Host (Seoul, South Korea)
- Meet the Dogs of Chernobyl (Chernobyl, Ukraine)
- Join a Rollerskating Dance Party (Brooklyn, New York)
- Cooking Class with Moroccan Family (Marrakech, Morocco)
- Make the Perfect Chinese Steamed Bun (Singapore)
- Interior Design Workshop (San Francisco, California)
- Sketch with an NYC Artist (New York, New York)
- Swedish Pastries with a Professional Baker (Stockholm, Sweden)
There are already more than 50 on offer, and Airbnb is expecting to add thousands more experiences to the list in the coming weeks.
Prices vary – meditation with a Buddhist monk, for example, costs £8 ($10) while a Swedish baking lesson is £21 ($26) – but they’re all cheaper than they would be in person (Swedish baking is £63 ($78) normally).
As much as Online Experiences is about giving people something to do while at home, it also has the aim of allowing Airbnb hosts to continue earning during the coronavirus pandemic – in-person Airbnb experiences have been suspended until at least the end of April.
Each experience will be held via Zoom (Airbnb is giving all hosts accounts for free), and participants need simply book online.
“Human connection is at the core of what we do,” Catherine Powell, Head of Airbnb Experiences, said in a press release sent to Insider.
“With so many people needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to provide an opportunity for our hosts to connect with our global community of guests in the only way possible right now, online.”
Airbnb has also teamed up with four charitable organizations around the world – SAGE, the National Council on Aging, the Associazione Nazionale Alpini – Sezione di Milan, and the Amigos de los Mayores – to offer the most isolated individuals, like the elderly, curated experiences free of charge.