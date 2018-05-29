Airbus just unveiled a stunning new interior for those who want to turn a $300 million airliner into a private jet

caption Airbus Harmony private jet interior concept. source Airbus

Airbus Corporate Jets introduced the new Harmony interior design concept on Monday.

The Harmony cabin is designed for private jet variants of the Airbus A330neo and A350XWB wide-body airliners.

The interior features multiple VIP guest suites as well as a spacious central lounge.

Airbus Corporate Jets or ACJ debuted its new Harmony interior design concept on Monday. The new Harmony interior is designed for customers who order the private jet variants of the company’s A330neo and A350XWB wide-body airliners.

“Harmony is a timeless and elegant design concept because we dare to break the conventions that are traditionally imposed on us as cabin designers,” ACJ’s head of creative design, Sylvain Mariat said in a statement. “Our creativity needs to be unique to fit the needs of our customers, as befits a host receiving their guests in their ‘world above the world.'”

And harmony is exactly what this interior tries to deliver. The central design motif found throughout the cabin are concentric circles that are meant to resemble ripples on a pond.

caption The holographic globe at the entrance of the Airbus jet. source Airbus

The ACJ330neo and ACJ350XWB jets equipped with the Harmony interior will be treated to a master bedroom with attached office and bathroom. There are also four VIP guest suites – all with ensuite offices that can be converted into additional bedrooms. There’s also a roomy lounge where passengers can meet.

Upon entry into the cabin, everyone is greeted by a holographic globe that pinpoints the plane’s exact location.

The Airbus A330neo family carries a list price of $259.9 million for the Dash-800 and $296.4 for the larger Dash-900. While the A350XWB family ranges from $280.6 million for the Dash-800 up to $366.5 million for the Dash-1000.

caption The Airbus A330-900neo. source Airbus

All prices are for the aircraft excluding the Harmony interior. Airbus was not immediately available for comment on the cost of the interior.

ACJ’s aircraft are deployed in a variety of settings ranging from wealthy individuals to use by corporations and heads of state.