A electric plane, an experimental flying taxi, and French patriotism: 19 incredible images from the world’s largest air show

caption French Air Force Patrouille de France teams are seen during a training, on the eve of the opening of the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 16 2019. source Pascal Rossignol/REUTERS

The 53rd International Paris Air Show officially started on Monday, June 17.

It’s held at Le Bourget airport near Paris, and is “the largest and longest-running aerospace trade show in the world,” according to its website.

The 53rd International Paris Air Show is underway at Le Bourget airport, just outside of Paris. The trade show is playing host to aircraft from all over the world – from Pakistan’s J-F 17 Thunder to Russia’s Ansat helicopter.

The event kicked off with performances from the French Air Force Patrouille de France; demonstrations of other aircraft take place throughout the show. The Paris Air Show started in 1909, and hosted 322,000 visitors in 2017.

The first four days of the show are for professionals only, but the general public can attend the show from June 21 until it ends on June 23. But luckily for those far from France, INSIDER pulled together some of the most exciting images from the 2019 show so far.

A jet from the Tranchant team practices a maneuver ahead of the Paris Air Show.

An Airbus Unmanned Aircraft gets prepped on June 15, just before the opening of the Paris Air Show.

An Airbus Helicopter H145 on display near Paris on June 18.

Airbus’ Vahana is an experimental flying taxi, shown here on display at the Paris Air Show.

Chengdu Aerospace Corporation recently overhauled Pakistan Aeronautical Complex’s JF-17 Thunder fighter jet.

The aircraft is a joint venture between China and Pakistan.

French company Dassault’s Rafale fighter takes to the skies at Le Bourget airport on June 19.

The Rafale fighter is flown by the French air force and navy.

The French Army’s Eurocopter Tiger performed during the 53rd Paris Air Show.

Israeli company Eviation’s Alice is an electric aircraft. It’s shown here on June 16, just before the start of the Paris Air Show.

Russia shows off its multi purpose Ansat helicopter — and ribbon dancers.

Here’s the Ansat helicopter in action.

Russia’s Beriev Be 200ES released water in flight during the airshow.

The Airbus A350 1000, a passenger jet, soars through the clouds.

The Dassault Falcon 8X takes to the air at Le Bourget airport on June 19.

The French Air Force’s Patrouille de France performed during the opening of the Paris Air Show.

The team flies Dassault/Dornier Alpha jets.

The Patrouille de France team rehearsed for the Paris Air show on June 16.

The New Generation Fighter will replace jets in the French, German, and Spanish air forces.

The NGF is shown to French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, French Defense Minister Florence Parly and German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, as well as Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation Eric Trappier.

The Brazilian flag peeks out of the cockpit of of an Embraer E195-E2. The plane’s design combines a lion’s head on the nose with a circuit board design on the body of the airliner.

Turkish Aeorospace displayed a mock-up of a fighter aircraft on June 17.