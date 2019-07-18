An airline is getting slammed for asking a nursing mom to cover up. Here are the breastfeeding policies on 11 major airlines

source Pavel Ilyukhin/Shutterstock

Dutch airline KLM came under fire for asking a breastfeeding mother to cover up during a flight.

Many airlines have policies that explicitly allow mothers to breastfeed during flights, while other airlines don’t have policies, but train crews to allow breastfeeding in-flight.

Read on below for the full breastfeeding policies at 11 major airlines.

Dutch airline KLM is facing criticism after it asked a woman who was breastfeeding her child to cover up.

In a Wednesday tweet, the airline clarified that it allows breastfeeding on flights, but it “may request a mother to cover herself while breastfeeding, should other passengers be offended by this,” sparking further criticism.

Many airlines explicitly allow breastfeeding on planes, while others don’t have official policies, but train crews to allow mothers to breastfeed in-flight.

Take a look at the breastfeeding policies of major airlines that fly to the US.

American Airlines

American Airlines explicitly allows breastfeeding in its facilities, including in-flight seats. A spokesperson said:

We support breastfeeding and pumping in any of our customer facilities that mothers are comfortable using – that’s inclusive of onboard our aircraft, in our Admiral’s Clubs and other airport facilities.

Delta Air Lines

Delta also allows breastfeeding wherever nursing mothers are comfortable:

Delta fully supports a woman’s right to breastfeed on board Delta and Delta Connection aircraft and in Delta facilities. Breast pumps are allowed on board. At the airport and if you prefer, many airports do offer private lactation rooms or spaces. Ask a Delta associate if you need assistance locating one at an airport.

It has more information about traveling with infants on its website.

United

United also allows breastfeeding while in flight, and provides useful information on its website:

Nursing mothers are welcome to breastfeed or pump on our aircraft and in our facilities. Dedicated nursing spaces, including nursing mother rooms and Mamava nursing pods, are available in many of our airports and we are in the process of adding more. You can locate nursing spaces by using the airport maps feature in the United app or by visiting the airport’s website. In addition, some of our United Club℠ locations have family rooms available for our United Club members and customers who purchase a one-day pass.

If you will need to pump, we recommend bringing a battery-operated or manual breast pump, since the availability of in-flight seat power varies by aircraft fleet. Breast pumps and milk may be carried on board in addition to the one carry-on bag and one personal item allowed.

You are welcome to breastfeed from the comfort of your seat or in a lavatory, but due to the unpredictability of turbulence, nursing mothers are not allowed to pump in the aircraft galley areas or jump seats. Our flight attendants may be able to provide ice to keep pumped milk cool during a flight, but they are not permitted to store items such as milk or formula.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest’s “baby on board” page states that mothers are welcome to nurse on aircraft:

Southwest welcomes nursing mothers who wish to breastfeed on the aircraft and/or within our facilities.

A spokesperson additionally clarified:

At Southwest, we promote a casual and family-focused atmosphere onboard our aircraft and in our airports, and mothers wishing to breastfeed infants and/or pump breastmilk (regardless of whether or not the infant is traveling with the mother) using a breast-pump are welcome to do so while traveling with us.

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines does not list a specific policy on breastfeeding. However, in past tweets the airline has said that “we don’t have any restrictions on breastfeeding while aboard our aircraft.”

Additionally, a 2016 blog post on the airline’s website implies that breastfeeding during flight is allowed.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines does not have a written breastfeeding policy on its website, and did not immediately return a request for more information.

In 2017, the airline came under fire when it removed a breastfeeding mother from a plane. The airline said the passenger repeatedly failed to follow crew instructions to buckle her son into a seat.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier allows breastfeeding on board. From its website:

We fully support a woman’s right to breastfeed on our flights. Breast pumps are also welcome aboard. We consider a breast pump to be a medical device.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic does not have a specific policy, according to a spokesperson. However, the representative said:

[We] of course welcome mothers looking to breastfeed onboard, and our crew helps make them as comfortable as possible.

Air Canada

Air Canada allows breastfeeding on board. A spokesperson said “we have a longstanding policy of proudly supporting breastfeeding onboard our aircraft wherever mothers feel comfortable.”

The policy is confirmed on the airline’s “traveling with children” page.

British Airways

British Airways does not have a policy outlined on its website, but the airline recently told the BBC “we carry thousands of infants and their families on our flights every year, and we welcome breastfeeding on board.”

Air France

Air France does not have a breastfeeding policy listed on its website, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.