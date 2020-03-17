A $54 billion bailout for airlines could come with new rules on bag fees, stock buybacks, and more

caption A passenger looks at her phone at an empty Dulles Airport in Virginia, near Washington DC source Reuters

US airlines asked for a $50+ billion relief package on Monday, seeking to avoid bankruptcies as coronavirus presents strong headwinds for the industry.

In response, lawmakers and workers are urging strict guidelines on any bailout.

Specifically, they proposed protections for workers, limits on stock buybacks, and restrictions on heavy consumer fees.

Airlines are in a tailspin as the spreading coronavirus wreaks havoc on the industry.

Following the industry’s ask for a roughly $54 billion financial aid package on Monday, lawmakers, unions, and other watchdogs are urging Congress to attach significant strings in an effort to increase consumer protections and discourage risky corporate behavior.

“Infusion of money to the airlines must have some major strings attached,” Sen. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, said in a press release. “Including new rules to prohibit consumer abuses like unfair change and cancellation fees; protections for front-line workers like flight attendants, pilots, and airport workers; special consideration for our smaller, regional carriers not represented by the major trade associations; and the development of long-term strategies and targets to reduce the carbon footprint of the airline industry.”

Two of the largest unions that represent airline and aviation employees echoed Markey’s demands.

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, said her organization was urging a limit to stock buybacks which airlines have used often in recent years – to the tune of $15 billion, per Bloomberg – to prop up their stock prices and keep investors happy. That’s 96% of the companies’ total cash flow.

“We are pushing for any relief to include restrictions on stock buy backs, dividends, executive bonuses, using funds in any way to undermine worker rights,” Nelson said, “in addition to other key provisions for long-term protections for workers, our families, our contracts, and our jobs.”

The Transportation Workers Union went a step further, urging lawmakers to consider limits on further increases in executive compensation as part of any federal assistance. It also proposed a ban on Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings by companies that receive federal funds for five years.

Airlines for America did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider regarding proposals by Sen. Markey or the unions.

It’s not clear yet what a rescue package might look like, thought the Trump Administration seems to support one.

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration was committed to some form of relief to airlines, and specifically mentioned loans.

“This is worse than 911 for the airline industry,” he said. “The President wants to make sure that, although we don’t want people to travel unless its critical, we want to maintain the right to travel if it’s critical.”

“The airlines will be in good shape,” President Donald Trump added. Neither of the men offered specifics on a potential rescue package. “This is not their fault.”

Shares of airlines, which have cratered in recent weeks, found some slight relief following the White House press conference. The JETS fund, which tracks airline stocks, was up about 0.5% in midday trading, while the benchmark S&P 500 index was up about 4.2% at the same time.

“This stimulus package must put workers first as the priority for all government funds and ensure that these workers and their families will continue to be the priority once recovery begins,” TWU president John Samuelson said in a press release.