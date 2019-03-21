I hate flying in basic economy — but there’s an easy hack to get around some of the restrictions on American, Delta, and United flights

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source PixieMe/Shutterstock

Ready for the least controversial opinion ever? Here it is: I hate basic economy.

The principle of it is what really irks me.

Basic economy is essentially a pared-down version of a regular economy ticket. Your seat is still in the main cabin of the plane, and you’re generally entitled to the same on-board service as the rest of the economy cabin (things like free soft drinks and snacks), but there are more restrictions on the fare.

Each airline’s rules are slightly different, but in general you won’t be able to pick your seats, you’ll board in the last group, and in some cases, you can’t even bring a normal carry-on bag.

The three major US airlines – American, Delta, and United – have introduced basic economy fares over the past few years, claiming that the basic tickets enable them to lower the cheapest economy fares in order to compete against low-cost competitors like Spirit and Southwest. Basic economy fares are even being rolled out on international routes.

However, travel bloggers like Gary Leff point out that that’s not really how these fares work. Since they’ve been introduced, the lowest prices haven’t dropped – those same prices just get you less than they used to, trying to incentivize flyers to spend more money to get the same old level of service and amenities.

At best, basic economy is an inconvenience. At worst, it ends up costing you more, either to buy up in regular economy, or because you end up having to pay various additional fees for things like carry-on bags.

Fortunately, there’s an easy hack to get around some of restrictions of basic economy: hold an airline credit card. In most cases, you don’t even need to use it.

The credit cards for the “US3” airlines each come with perks and benefits that can cancel out the worst parts of basic economy. Here’s how.

Delta Air Lines

source Delta

Delta’s basic economy restrictions are the most generous of the big three. With a basic economy fare:

You can’t reserve a seat before check-in, and are not guaranteed seats near traveling companions.

There are no same-day ticket changes – including if you miss your flight or standby for an earlier flight.

You’re ineligible for complimentary upgrades (if you have elite status) or paid upgrades.

You’ll be in the last boarding group, meaning all the overhead storage space may be gone by the time you board.

In the grand scheme of things, that’s not too bad. But not being able to sit near traveling companions – or getting stuck in a middle seat – can be inconvenient, as can running out of overhead room and having to check your bag.

While there’s no way to get around the inability to pick your seat – besides paying to upgrade to a regular economy fare – holding any of the regular Delta co-branded credit cards gets you priority boarding on any flight, regardless of whether you use the card or not.

The best version is the Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express. With priority boarding, you’ll virtually always be able to find overhead compartment space. The card also offers a free checked bag for each traveler on your reservation, so you can just drop your bag off when you get to the airport if that’s what you prefer.

Until April 3, the card offers 60,000 SkyMiles when you spend $2,000 in the first three months, plus a $50 statement credit when you make a Delta purchase in the first three months. The card’s $95 annual fee is waived for the first year.

American Airlines

source Fasttailwind/Shutterstock

When you buy one of American Airlines’ basic economy fares:

You can’t choose your seat in advance.

No changes to your ticket are allowed.

You’re ineligible for any kind of upgrade.

You’ll board in the last group.

Like with Delta, you might have trouble finding overhead bin space since you’ll board last.

Also as with Delta, the American Airlines credit cards offer priority boarding to cardholders, regardless of whether you use the card or not. Because of that, American specifically exempts cardholders (and elite status holders) from the carry-on restriction.

The best option is the Citi/AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard. In addition to priority boarding, the card offers a free checked bag to you and up to four companions, and a 25% discount on in-flight purchases. It also earns 2x points at restaurants and gas stations, as well as on American Airlines purchases.

For a limited time, the card is offering an increased sign-up bonus of 50,000 miles when you spend $2,500 in the first three months. The card has a $99 annual fee, waived the first year.

United Airlines

Generally, United’s basic economy is considered to be the worst of the three, partly because the costs of buying up to regular economy can be exorbitant. Restrictions include:

No advance seat assignment unless you pay extra (you’ll get your seat at check-in or at the gate).

No upgrades.

No flight changes or refunds.

MileagePlus elite credits won’t be earned.

You’ll be in the last boarding group.

You’re not allowed to bring a full-size carry-on – only a small “personal item.”

You can only check-in online or through the United app if you’re checking a bag. Otherwise, you’ll have to check-in at the airport.

If you have a United credit card, you’ll get priority boarding, and, in effect, be able to bring a regular carry-on bag on board – that’s because the rule is enforced by not allowing anyone in the last boarding group, all of whom are on basic economy fares, to bring a carry-on with them.

You’ll also get a free checked bag, although you must use the card to purchase your ticket in order to get that benefit.

If you try to bring your larger bag and you don’t have priority boarding from the credit card (or elite status), you’ll have to pay the checked bag fee plus an additional $25 “gate handling” charge.

The best card option for United flyers is the United Explorer Credit Card from Chase. The card offers 40,000 miles when you spend $2,000 in the first three months. While the card has occasionally offered higher targeted offers, those typically don’t waive the $95 annual fee for the first year – this current public offer does.

In addition to the free checked bag, priority boarding, and ability to bring a carry-on when flying basic economy, the card also offers two complimentary passes to United Club lounges each year.