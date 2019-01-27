The airline industry’s Trump-endorsed case for privatizing air traffic control may be getting a boost, experts say

caption The biggest airliners lost out during the government shutdown. source David W Cerny/Reuters

Airlines said that they lost millions during the 35-day-long government shutdown.

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said the government shutdown was likely to cause or did cause “extended security lines, flight delays, and even cancellations.”

That may drive airlines to renew their calls for privatizing certain parts of the aviation industry.

The longest-ever government shutdown ended Friday, totaling 35 days.

And for airlines, the effects of the shutdown can be quantified in tens of millions. Southwest Airlines said the government shutdown cost it more than $10 million. Delta said it lost $25 million in revenue during the month of January thanks to the shutdown.

Federal airport workers were hit particularly hard by the shutdown, as they were forced to work without pay and missed two paychecks during the shutdown. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers, in particular, are experiencing “extreme financial hardships.” Some were forced to live in cars and sign up for food stamps. Some were also unable to pay for necessary medications and some received eviction notices.

“It’s a crazy way to run our country, absolutely absurd,” Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told CNBC on Thursday.

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said the government shutdown forced the air travel “close to a tipping point.”

These statements may bolster the need for a cause that much of the airline industry stands behind – privatizing the air-traffic-control system.

Cowen analysts wrote in a note to investors on Friday that the myriad issues that the government shutdown foisted upon the airline industry would strengthen arguments in favor of privatizing.

“(I)n our view, this is another major factor in airlines’ support of setting up a private company to manage the country’s air space,” Cowen analysts Helane Becker, Conor Cunningham, and Tyler Seidman wrote.

Big airlines want privatization

Trade organization Airlines For America (A4A) is a major champion for the privatization cause. A4A’s members include UPS, FedEx, United, Southwest, and other six major airlines.