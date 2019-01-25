Airline passengers are furious after government shutdown sparks hundreds of flight delays

By
Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
-

  • The federal government shutdown resulted in delays at major US airports on Friday due to a shortage of Federal Aviation Administration air-traffic controllers.
  • The shortages have affected travelers going to or coming from Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.
  • People on Twitter expressed frustration at Friday’s delays and the ongoing shutdown.

The federal government shutdown resulted in delays at major US airports on Friday due to a shortage of Federal Aviation Administration air-traffic controllers.

The shortages have affected travelers going to or coming from Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.

Read more: Hundreds of flights delayed at major airports in New York and Atlanta as the longest government shutdown in history leads to air-traffic-control staffing shortages

The FAA said in a statement that there was a “slight increase” in the number of workers calling out sick at two facilities responsible for coordinating traffic along much of the East Coast: Washington Air Route Traffic Control Center in Leesburg, Virginia, and Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center in Hilliard, Florida.

“We are mitigating the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft when needed,” the agency said.

Friday is the 35th day of the partial federal government shutdown, the longest in US history. Over 800,000 federal workers have missed their second consecutive paycheck, and some who perform what are classified as essential functions, like managing air traffic and performing security checks at airports, have been required to work without pay. Such workers are eligible to receive back pay when the government reopens.

People on Twitter expressed frustration at Friday’s delays and the ongoing shutdown: