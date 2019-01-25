Airline passengers are furious after government shutdown sparks hundreds of flight delays

The federal government shutdown resulted in delays at major US airports on Friday due to a shortage of Federal Aviation Administration air-traffic controllers.

The shortages have affected travelers going to or coming from Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC.

People on Twitter expressed frustration at Friday's delays and the ongoing shutdown.

The FAA said in a statement that there was a “slight increase” in the number of workers calling out sick at two facilities responsible for coordinating traffic along much of the East Coast: Washington Air Route Traffic Control Center in Leesburg, Virginia, and Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center in Hilliard, Florida.

“We are mitigating the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft when needed,” the agency said.

Friday is the 35th day of the partial federal government shutdown, the longest in US history. Over 800,000 federal workers have missed their second consecutive paycheck, and some who perform what are classified as essential functions, like managing air traffic and performing security checks at airports, have been required to work without pay. Such workers are eligible to receive back pay when the government reopens.

People on Twitter expressed frustration at Friday’s delays and the ongoing shutdown:

Got a ride to airport by a furloughed worker driving to make ends meat. Then my flights delayed bc of shutdown. Just another day in America. — David Grann (@DavidGrann) January 25, 2019

As I sit in LaGuardia trying to get to Chicago with my flight delayed over an hour this KILLS me #EndTheShutdownNow — Andy (@p0rfavor) January 25, 2019

Donald Trumps government shutdown has my dads flight delayed from lack of staff and i cant believe this is actually America rn — Jessie Rae (@JessieJ_rae) January 25, 2019

hey @realDonaldTrump my brother's flight was delayed because you're a big whiny baby. could you maybe try to not be a big whiny baby? — Dave Goldhahn (@davegoldhahn) January 25, 2019

my flight home is delayed bc of the fucking gov’t shutdown this is all ur fault @realDonaldTrump fuck u and ur dumbass wall — cailin???? (@cccailin) January 25, 2019

Ayyyy my flight is OMEGA delayed

Thanks to the shut down

???????????? — Ali (@SadcoAli) January 25, 2019

I already hated this “president” but now my flight is delayed because of the shutdown. No one fucks with my travels #fucktrump #fuckthewall — Matt (@matt_trulli) January 25, 2019

Pussy boy @realDonalTrunp making my flight delayed Building a “wall” childish asf — RJ THE GOAT ???? (@RONNYJLISTENUP) January 25, 2019