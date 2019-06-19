caption A first-class seat on Singapore Airlines. source Singapore Airlines

The aviation research firm Skytrax announced on Tuesday the winners of its 2019 world airline awards, based on over 21 million survey responses from airline passengers.

Singapore Airlines won the award for the best first-class experience.

There are no US air carriers on the list.

Qatar Airways was named the best airline, followed by Singapore Airlines and ANA All Nippon Airways. Skytrax also gave awards for categories like the best cabin crew, in-flight entertainment, and cabin cleanliness.

These are the 20 airlines with the best first-class experience, according to Skytrax.

20. Malaysia Airlines

caption Malaysia Airlines. source REUTERS/Greg Wood/

Malaysia Airlines won the award for the most-improved airline in Asia this year.

19. Asiana Airlines

caption Asiana Airlines. source Airbus

Asiana Airlines was named the world’s 28th-best airline this year.

18. Korean Air

caption Korean Air. source David Slotnick/Business Insider

Korean Air was named the world’s 35th-best airline this year.

17. China Southern Airlines

caption China Southern Airlines. source Airbus

China Southern Airlines was named the world’s 14th-best airline this year.

16. Garuda Indonesia

caption Garuda Indonesia. source Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

Garuda Indonesia won the award for the best airline staff in Indonesia this year.

15. British Airways

caption British Airways. source British Airways

British Airways won the awards for the best airline staff and the most improved airline in Europe this year.

14. Saudi Arabian Airlines

Saudi Arabian Airlines was named the world’s 57th-best airline this year.

13. Cathay Pacific Airways

caption Cathay Pacific Airways. source Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific was named the world’s fourth-best airline this year.

12. Japan Airlines

caption Japan Airlines. source shutterstock

Japan Airlines won the awards for the world’s best economy class and economy-class seat this year.

11. Thai Airways

caption Thai Airways. source Thai Airways

Thai Airways won the awards for the best airline staff in Asia and the world’s best airline spa facility this year.

10. Oman Air

caption Oman Air. source GeographyPhotos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Oman Air was named the world’s 43rd-best airline this year.

9. Qantas Airways

caption Qantas Airways. source Qantas

Qantas won the awards for best airline, best first class, and best business class in the Australia/Pacific region this year.

8. Swiss International Air Lines

caption Swiss International Air Lines. source Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Swiss International Airlines won the award for the world’s best first-class lounge this year.

7. ANA All Nippon Airways

caption ANA All Nippon Airways. source David Slotnick/Business Insider

ANA All Nippon Airways won the awards for the world’s best airport services, the world’s best business-class onboard catering, the best business class in Asia, and the best airline staff in Japan this year.

6. Emirates

caption Emirates. source Emirates

Emirates won the award for the world’s best inflight entertainment this year.

5. Qatar Airways

caption Qatar Airways. source Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways was named the world’s best airline this year.

4. Etihad Airways

caption Etihad Airways. source Etihad Airways

Etihad won the award for the best first class in the Middle East this year.

3. Air France

caption Air France. source Air France

Air France won the awards for the world’s best first-class onboard catering, first-class amenities, and first-class lounge dining this year.

2. Lufthansa

caption Lufthansa. source Lufthansa

Lufthansa won the awards for best airline in Europe and best first class in Europe this year.

1. Singapore Airlines

caption Singapore Airlines. source Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines was named the world’s second-best airline this year.