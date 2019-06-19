- source
The aviation research firm Skytrax announced on Tuesday the winners of its 2019 world airline awards, based on over 21 million survey responses from airline passengers.
Qatar Airways was named the best airline, followed by Singapore Airlines and ANA All Nippon Airways. Skytrax also gave awards for categories like the best cabin crew, in-flight entertainment, and cabin cleanliness.
These are the 20 airlines with the best first-class experience, according to Skytrax.
20. Malaysia Airlines
- source
- REUTERS/Greg Wood/
Malaysia Airlines won the award for the most-improved airline in Asia this year.
19. Asiana Airlines
- source
- Airbus
Asiana Airlines was named the world’s 28th-best airline this year.
18. Korean Air
- source
- David Slotnick/Business Insider
Korean Air was named the world’s 35th-best airline this year.
17. China Southern Airlines
- source
- Airbus
China Southern Airlines was named the world’s 14th-best airline this year.
16. Garuda Indonesia
- source
- Willy Kurniawan/Reuters
Garuda Indonesia won the award for the best airline staff in Indonesia this year.
15. British Airways
- source
- British Airways
British Airways won the awards for the best airline staff and the most improved airline in Europe this year.
14. Saudi Arabian Airlines
Saudi Arabian Airlines was named the world’s 57th-best airline this year.
13. Cathay Pacific Airways
- source
- Cathay Pacific Airways
Cathay Pacific was named the world’s fourth-best airline this year.
12. Japan Airlines
- source
- shutterstock
Japan Airlines won the awards for the world’s best economy class and economy-class seat this year.
11. Thai Airways
- source
- Thai Airways
Thai Airways won the awards for the best airline staff in Asia and the world’s best airline spa facility this year.
10. Oman Air
- source
- GeographyPhotos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Oman Air was named the world’s 43rd-best airline this year.
9. Qantas Airways
- source
- Qantas
Qantas won the awards for best airline, best first class, and best business class in the Australia/Pacific region this year.
8. Swiss International Air Lines
- source
- Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters
Swiss International Airlines won the award for the world’s best first-class lounge this year.
7. ANA All Nippon Airways
- source
- David Slotnick/Business Insider
ANA All Nippon Airways won the awards for the world’s best airport services, the world’s best business-class onboard catering, the best business class in Asia, and the best airline staff in Japan this year.
6. Emirates
- source
- Emirates
Emirates won the award for the world’s best inflight entertainment this year.
5. Qatar Airways
- source
- Qatar Airways
Qatar Airways was named the world’s best airline this year.
4. Etihad Airways
- source
- Etihad Airways
Etihad won the award for the best first class in the Middle East this year.
3. Air France
- source
- Air France
Air France won the awards for the world’s best first-class onboard catering, first-class amenities, and first-class lounge dining this year.
2. Lufthansa
- source
- Lufthansa
Lufthansa won the awards for best airline in Europe and best first class in Europe this year.
1. Singapore Airlines
- source
- Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines was named the world’s second-best airline this year.