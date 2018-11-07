Boeing just issued a safety warning about its 737 MAX jet — here are the 40 airlines that fly the plane

caption A Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX 8. Not the aircraft involved source Flickr/Bathara Sakti

The Boeing 737 MAX is the fastest-selling plane in company history.

Through September, Boeing has taken orders for 4,783 737 MAX aircraft with 219 delivered to customers.

The 737 MAX currently operates with 40 airlines around.

The Boeing 737 MAX entered service in 2017 to great fanfare. The jet is the latest in Boeing’s long line of hot-selling 737 family narrow-body airliner. The 737 MAX has earned praise for its advanced aerodynamics and fuel-efficient engines.

In fact, the 737 remains the best selling airliner of all time while the new MAX variant quickly became quickest selling plane in Boeing history. Through September, Boeing has sold 14,985 737s since the 1960s with 4,783 of them the MAX variant. In total, 219 737 MAX aircraft have been delivered to airlines and leasing companies.

In October, the tragic crash of Lion Air Flight JT610 brought the jet back to the forefront the public consciousness. Flight JT610, which killed all 189 people on board, was the first major accident involving the 737 MAX.

Read More: The incredible history of the Boeing 737, the best-selling airliner of all time.

On Tuesday, Boeing issued a safety bulletin for airlines operating its new 737 Max airliner in the wake of the crash.

The bulletin cautions operators of the 737 Max that erroneous readings from one of the plane’s sensors can cause the aircraft to enter into a sudden dive, Bloomberg reported.

“On November 6, 2018, Boeing issued an Operations Manual Bulletin (OMB) directing operators to existing flight crew procedures to address circumstances where there is erroneous input from an AOA sensor,” the company’s statement said.

In spite of the tragedy, industry analysts and Boeing’s investors remain confident in the company.

“This is a tragedy, but (the safety bulletin) says absolutely nothing about the design of the plane and its major subsystems,” TEAL Group aviation analyst Richard Aboulafia told Business Insider.

Boeing stock closed up 1.51% on Wednesday.

Read More: The amazing story of how the Airbus A320 family became the Boeing 737’s greatest enemy.

The 737 MAX’s major US customers include Southwest, American, and United. The plane is also in operation around the world from Air Italy to China Southern.

According to data from Airfleets.net, the 737MAX is currently in operation with 40 airlines around the world.

Here’s a closer look at the 40 airlines that fly the Boeing 737 MAX:

Norwegian Air

source Boeing

Air China

source Boeing

SpiceJet

source Boeing

Southwest Airlines

source Southwest Airlines

Icelandair

source Boeing

FlyDubai

source Boeing

Air Italy

source Air Italy

TUI

source Boeing

Polish LOT

source Boeing

AeroMexico

source Boeing

Oman Air

source Boeing

SmartWings

source Boeing

Aerolineas Argentinas

source Aerolineas Argentinas

Lion Air

Corendon Airlines

China Southern (An older Boeing 737-800 is pictured).

source Boeing

Ethiopian Airlines (An older Boeing 737-800 is pictured.)

source Boeing

Air China

source Air Canada

Garuda Indonesia

United Airlines

source United Airlines

American Airlines (An older Boeing 737-800 is pictured.)

source American Airlines

Xiamen Airlines

source Boeing

WestJet

source WestJet

Turkish Airlines

source Boeing

SCAT Airlines

source Boeing

China Eastern (An older Boeing 737-800 is pictured.)

source Boeing

Shanghai Airlines (An older Boeing 737-800 is pictured.)

Shenzhen Airlines (An older Boeing 737-800 is pictured.)

Jet Airways

source Boeing

Okay Airways

source Boeing

GOL

source Boeing

Silk Air

source Silk Air

S7 Siberia Airlines

source Boeing

Copa Airlines (An older Boeing 737-800 is pictured.)

Lucky Air (An older Boeing 737-800 is pictured.)

Sunwing Airlines (An older Boeing 737-800 is pictured.)

Hainan Airlines (An older Boeing 737-800 is pictured.)

Mauritania Airlines International (An older Boeing 737-800 is pictured.)

Shandong Airlines (An older Boeing 737-800 is pictured.)

9 Air (No photo available)