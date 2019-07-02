All the airlines that have grounded the Boeing 737 Max plane around the world

caption flydubai’s Boeing 737 Max 8 grounded. source Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

Airlines around the world have grounded the Boeing 737 Max plane following two deadly crashes.

From American Airlines to United, here are all the carriers that have grounded their 737 Max planes.

Boeing 737 Max jets around the world will likely remain grounded until the end of the year, because of work being done to correct technical anomalies that are blamed for two deadly crashes involving the planes.

Here is a list of all the airlines that have grounded the 737 Max 8s.

Aeroméxico

caption Aeroméxico Boeing 737-700 before landing at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico. source Carlos Jasso/Reuters

Source: CNN, El Universal

Aerolíneas Argentinas

caption Aerolíneas Argentinas’ Boeing 737-700. source Enrique Marcarian/Reuters

Of the 82 aircraft that make up Aerolíneas’s fleet, five of them are Boeing 737 Max 8s.

Source: Aerolíneas

American Airlines

caption An American Airlines’ Boeing 737 Max 8. source Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

American Airlines extended its 737 Max grounding through November 2, cancelling 115 flights per day.

Source: American Airlines

Cayman Airways

caption Cayman Airways’ Boeing 737. source Etienne DE MALGLAIVE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Source: Cayman Airways

Air China

Air China has requested compensation from Boeing for the economic losses stemming from the grounding of its 737 Max fleet.

China ordered all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes grounded in March 2019.

Source: Reuters

China Eastern Airlines

caption China Eastern’s Boeing 737. source David Gray/Reuters

China Eastern Airlines also requested compensation from Boeing.

Source: Nikkei Asian Review, Reuters

China Southern Airlines

caption China Southern Airlines’ Boeing 737 Max 8. source David Ryder/Reuters

China Southern Airlines has also requested compensation from Boeing.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Fuzhou Airlines

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Hainan Airlines

caption Hainan Airlines’ Boeing 737-800. source China Daily CDIC/Reuters

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Kunming Airlines

caption Kunming Airlines’ Boeing 737-78S at Qingdao Liuting International Airport. source byeangel/Wikimedia/CC 2.0/https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:B-2668_-_Kunming_Airlines_-_Boeing_737-78S_-_TAO_(12050181573).jpg

Sources: The Wall Street Journal

Lucky Air

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Shandong Airlines

Shandong Airlines also requested compensation from Boeing.

Source: Xinhua Net

Shanghai Airlines

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Shenzhen Airlines

Source: One Mile At A Time, The Wall Street Journal

Xiamen Air

caption Xiamen Air’s Boeing 737-800. source Erik De Castro/Reuters

Source: One Mile At A Time, The Wall Street Journal

Comair Airways

caption Comair’s Boeing 737 at Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport. source indeedous/Wikimedia/CC 2.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Comair_Boeing_737_at_WDH_2013.JPG

Source: CNN, Washington Examiner, Flight Global

Eastar Jet

caption Eastar Jet’s Boeing 737-86N. source Marcio Rodrigo Machado/S3studioGetty Images

Source: The Korea Times, CNN,

Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines’ Flight 302 was one of two flights of the 737 Max 8 jet that ended in a deadly crash.

Source: CNN, Washington Examiner, BBC

Fiji Airways

caption Fiji Airways’ Airbus A330-243. source Marcio Rodrigo Machado/S3studio/Getty Images

Source: Fiji Airways, Reuters, CNN

flydubai

caption flydubai’s and Royal Air Maroc’s grounded Boeing 737 Max 8s. source Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

Sources: Reuters, CNN

Garuda Indonesia

Garuda Indonesia announced it was canceling a $6 billion order for 49 Boeing 737 Max jets in March.

Source: Business Insider

GOL Linhas Aéreas

caption GOL Linhas Aéreas’s Boeing 737-700. source Sergio Moraes/Reuters

The company has seven 737 Max 8s in its fleet of 121 Boeing aircraft.

Source: CNN, GOL Linhas Aéreas

Icelandair

caption Icelandair’s Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. source Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

Source: Icelandair

Lion Air

Lion Air Flight 610 was the first deadly Boeing 737 Max incident. It happened in October 2018, crashing into the Java Sea just 12 minutes after takeoff.

Source: New York Times, CNN

MIAT Mongolian Airlines

Source: Washington Examiner, Jakarta Post, Xinhua Net

Norwegian Air

caption Norwegian Air’s Boeing 737 Max 8. source Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa via Reuters

Source: Reuters, CNN

Okay Airways

caption Okay Airways’ Boeing 737-900. source STR/AFP/Getty Images

Source: One Mile at a Time

Oman Air

caption An Oman Airways plane. source GeographyPhotos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Oman Air suspended Boeing 737 Max flights from July 7 to Aug. 31, 2019.

Source: Oman Air

Royal Air Maroc

Source: Reuters

S7 Airlines

Source: Reuters

SilkAir

caption SilkAir’s Boeing 737 Max 8 plane. source Edgar Su/Reuters

Sources: CNN, Airliner Watch

Smartwings

caption Smartwings’ Boeing 737-800. source Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images

Seven of the airline’s 40 planes were the Boeing 737 Max.

Source: Radio Prague

TUI

caption TUI Airways’ Boeing 737 Max 8. source Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: CNN

Turkish Airlines

caption Turkish Airlines’ Boeing 787-9 type Dreamliner. source Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Sources: CNN, Turkish Airlines

United Airlines

caption United Airlines’ Boeing 737 Max 9. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Source: United Airlines