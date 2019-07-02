All the airlines that have grounded the Boeing 737 Max plane around the world

- source
- Airlines around the world have grounded the Boeing 737 Max plane following two deadly crashes.
- From American Airlines to United, here are all the carriers that have grounded their 737 Max planes.
Boeing 737 Max jets around the world will likely remain grounded until the end of the year, because of work being done to correct technical anomalies that are blamed for two deadly crashes involving the planes.
Here is a list of all the airlines that have grounded the 737 Max 8s.
Aeroméxico
Source: CNN, El Universal
Aerolíneas Argentinas
Of the 82 aircraft that make up Aerolíneas’s fleet, five of them are Boeing 737 Max 8s.
Source: Aerolíneas
American Airlines
American Airlines extended its 737 Max grounding through November 2, cancelling 115 flights per day.
Source: American Airlines
Cayman Airways
Source: Cayman Airways
Air China
Air China has requested compensation from Boeing for the economic losses stemming from the grounding of its 737 Max fleet.
China ordered all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes grounded in March 2019.
Source: Reuters
China Eastern Airlines
China Eastern Airlines also requested compensation from Boeing.
Source: Nikkei Asian Review, Reuters
China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines has also requested compensation from Boeing.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Fuzhou Airlines
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Hainan Airlines
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Kunming Airlines
Sources: The Wall Street Journal
Lucky Air
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Shandong Airlines
Shandong Airlines also requested compensation from Boeing.
Source: Xinhua Net
Shanghai Airlines
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Shenzhen Airlines
Source: One Mile At A Time, The Wall Street Journal
Xiamen Air
Source: One Mile At A Time, The Wall Street Journal
Comair Airways
Source: CNN, Washington Examiner, Flight Global
Eastar Jet
Source: The Korea Times, CNN,
Ethiopian Airlines
Ethiopian Airlines’ Flight 302 was one of two flights of the 737 Max 8 jet that ended in a deadly crash.
Source: CNN, Washington Examiner, BBC
Fiji Airways
Source: Fiji Airways, Reuters, CNN
flydubai
Garuda Indonesia
Garuda Indonesia announced it was canceling a $6 billion order for 49 Boeing 737 Max jets in March.
Source: Business Insider
GOL Linhas Aéreas
The company has seven 737 Max 8s in its fleet of 121 Boeing aircraft.
Source: CNN, GOL Linhas Aéreas
Icelandair
Source: Icelandair
Lion Air
Lion Air Flight 610 was the first deadly Boeing 737 Max incident. It happened in October 2018, crashing into the Java Sea just 12 minutes after takeoff.
Source: New York Times, CNN
MIAT Mongolian Airlines
Source: Washington Examiner, Jakarta Post, Xinhua Net
Norwegian Air
Okay Airways
Source: One Mile at a Time
Oman Air
Oman Air suspended Boeing 737 Max flights from July 7 to Aug. 31, 2019.
Source: Oman Air
Royal Air Maroc
Source: Reuters
S7 Airlines
Source: Reuters
SilkAir
Sources: CNN, Airliner Watch
Smartwings
Seven of the airline’s 40 planes were the Boeing 737 Max.
Source: Radio Prague
TUI
Source: CNN
Turkish Airlines
Sources: CNN, Turkish Airlines
United Airlines
Source: United Airlines