RANKED: The 10 best economy-class airlines in the world

Skytrax recently released its 2018 rankings for the world’s best economy-class airlines in the world.

Once again, airlines from Asia dominate, taking nine of the top 10 spots.

Thai Airways took the top spot as the best economy-class airline.

For most of us, sitting in economy class is our usual experience when flying. Now, there is nothing inherently wrong with economy class, as it allows millions of passengers a year to fly all over the globe in only a few hours time, sometimes crossing the entire world in one day. But as many experienced air travelers learn, not all economy classes are constructed equal. Some have smaller seats with a tighter width, others have little-to-no leg room, and others don’t even have a TV screen installed inside the back of seats.

Skytrax, the United Kingdom-based consumer aviation agency, recently released its annual “Best Airlines in the World” ranking for 2018. The survey, which began in 1999, is an annual customer relations satisfaction survey that is among the industry’s most professional and prestigious. It has gone from attracting the entries of 2.2 million airline customers in 2000, to receiving more than 20 million entries in 2018.

Along with an updated ranking of the World’s Best First-Class Cabins, Skytrax has also taken the time to rank the world’s best economy-class airlines.

This year, 335 airlines were included in the survey and more than 20 million respondents were counted in the final results.

In a smaller top-10 ranking, the best economy class airline seats for 2018 all hailed from carriers based out of Asia. They were ranked as such: Japan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, Asiana Airlines, Korean Air, Qatar Airways, ANA All Nippon Airways, EVA Air, Emirates, Garuda Indonesia.

It’s worth noting that not a single U.S.-based airline was ranked in the top 20 for best economy class in 2018.

Take a look at the top-10 best economy-class cabins in the world below.

10. Japan Airlines

source Facebook/ Japan Airlines

9. Lufthansa

source shutterstock.com/Belish

8. EVA Air

7. Garuda Indonesia

Cathay Pacific Airways

source Cathay Pacific

ANA All Nippon Airways

4. Emirates

source Emirates

3. Qatar Airways

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

2. Singapore Airlines

source Singapore Airlines

Thai Airways